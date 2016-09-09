Security Report

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Friday, Sept. 2

9:47 p.m. A Safety and Security officer assisted a student who received a shock while hanging lights in their room at South Hall. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:43 a.m. Safety and Security officers were requested to assist an intoxicated student at Fairchild House. Officers spoke with the student before escorting them to their room.

1 p.m. A student reported a missing wallet at a party they attended on Woodland Street. The wallet, a black Hurley bi-fold containing miscellaneous cards and a small amount of cash, was left unattended on a couch for a short period of time.

6:20 p.m. Mudd library staff reported the theft of a student’s backpack from the second floor by the west stairwell. A Safety and Security officer located the backpack, but a pair of sunglasses were missing. Oberlin Police located the suspects, who had the sunglasses in their possession and admitted to taking the backpack.

Monday, Sept. 5

12:53 p.m. Safety and Security officers assisted a student who fell off their bicycle between Barrows Hall and the Science Center. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

7:44 p.m. A resident in East Hall reported a strong odor consistent with burnt marijuana on the third floor of East Hall. Safety and Security officers arrived and observed a grinder and a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana. The officers also observed bagged smoke detectors. The bags were removed and the plastic bag and grinder were turned over to the Oberlin Police.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

8:25 a.m. Campus Dining staff reported a bag containing a green leafy substance on the DeCafé floor. The bag was confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police.

5:23 p.m. Safety and Security officers assisted an ill student in Mudd library and transported them to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

7:35 p.m. While on routine patrol, Safety and Security officers observed two students on the roof of Barrows Hall. The officers advised the students of the danger and safety issues of being on the roof and escorted them down.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

12 p.m. A resident of Union Street Village Housing reported the theft of a PlayStation 4, a controller and an HDMI cord sometime this past weekend. The items were valued at approximately $380. Members of the Oberlin Police Department also responded for a report.

4:09 p.m. While on routine patrol, a Safety and Security officer observed a student on the roof of Harkness House. The officer advised the student to re-enter their room via the window and advised them that they are not permitted on the roof according to College policy.

8:51 p.m. Safety and Security officers assisted an ill student in Saunders House and transported them to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.