Security Report
September 16, 2016
Thursday, Sept. 8
1:36 p.m. A resident of South Hall reported that an unknown person entered their unlocked room during the night and took approximately $60 from a pair of shorts that was later found in the hallway.
Friday, Sept. 9
2:46 a.m. A resident of South Hall reported two unknown individuals taking money from their room. The individuals were identified, arrested and charged as a result of the theft.
11:14 p.m. Safety and Security officers responded to an unauthorized par- ty complaint at a village house on Wood- land Street and dispersed approximately 80 students. Members of the Oberlin Police Department also responded because of Oberlin residents in attendance who refused to leave.
Saturday, Sept. 10
1:19 a.m. Safety and Security officers assisted an intoxicated person in the fourth-floor bathroom of Noah Hall. They asked the individual a series of questions, which were answered correctly, and walked the student to their room.
6:34 p.m. Safety and Security officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to assess fumes at Firelands Apartment Building. They found a generator powering a unit in the basement emitting fumes and ensured that the area was safe.
11:15 p.m. Safety and Security officers responded to an unauthorized party complaint at a village house on Woodland Street. The officers dispersed approximately 40 students from the house.
11:31 p.m. Safety and Security officers responded to an unauthorized party at a village house on Goldsmith Street and dispersed approximately 40 people. They observed numerous beer cans in the common space and a vaporizer containing a substance consistent with marijuana residue. The vaporizer was confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.
11:51 p.m. Officers responded to an unauthorized party complaint at a Gold- smith apartment and dispersed approximately 100 people from the party.
Monday, Sept. 12
3:53 p.m. A student reported the theft of a card carrier from the weight room at Philips gym. The carrier contained a driver’s license and additional miscellaneous cards.
4:42 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an older individual in Wilder Bowl taking pictures of students as they walked. The officers located the individual, who denied taking pictures. A short time later, the individual left the area.
10:56 p.m. Officers responded to a report of students smoking marijuana on the east side of South Hall. The officers identified the students, who admitted to smoking marijuana.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
2:22 p.m. While conducting a walkthrough of a village housing unit, staff reported a water bong, grinder and pipe in plain view. The items were confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
6:09 p.m. A student reported the theft of a cell phone and satchel from a carrel on the second floor of Mudd library. The student had left the items unattended for a short period of time. Officers checked the area and found nothing.
