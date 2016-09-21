Oberlin ACF Addresses Student Senate Letter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Student Senate, in consultation with current and former members of ABUSUA, Oberlin J Street U and Students for a Free Palestine, released a letter yesterday morning condemning the actions of the Oberlin Chapter of Alums for Campus Fairness. Oberlin ACF President Melissa Landa issued a response to the letter last night. The text of the response is below.

In response to today’s letter from Oberlin’s Student Senate, we would like to share with you the following:

The purpose of [Alums for Campus Fairness] is to respond to students who have reported disturbing incidents and incitement on campus. We make no apologies for sharing the incendiary Facebook posts of Professor Karega with the Oberlin administration, and are at a loss as to why anyone of good will would feel such communication is unwarranted or illegitimate. We all have a responsibility to condemn racism wherever it appears.

We are engaging [with] a real problem on campus with an approach that is consistent with Oberlin’s values as an academic institution: open discussion, civility and mutual respect. Students, faculty and administrators who want to make a positive impact on the controversies at Oberlin — whether or not they believe the accusations of anti-Semitism at Oberlin — are welcome to join us by participating in thoughtful dialogue in our upcoming symposium. We firmly believe that open dialogue and discussion are the best remedy to misunderstanding and prejudice. We know that the Oberlin community is up to the task.

The symposium is being held this Thursday at The Hotel at Oberlin (not at The Local) from 6:30–9 p.m. and we look forward to welcoming all who choose to attend.

Regards,

Melissa Landa, Ph.D.

President

Oberlin Alums for Campus Fairness