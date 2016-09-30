Feature Photo: Bulgarika

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The trans-Atlantic band Bulgarika played at the ’Sco Monday afternoon, led by New York-based husband and wife Nikolay and Donka Koley, versed in the gadulka and vocals respectively. Both graduates of Bulgarian conservatories, the pair performed alongside band members Temelko Ivanoy (kaval) and Kikolay Kodzhabashey (tambura) from Plovdiv, Bulgaria, delivering unique tempos and line dancing music.