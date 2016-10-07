Fundraising Campaign Rakes in $318 Million

Trustees, donors and volunteers will celebrate the end of Oberlin Illuminate, the most successful fundraising campaign in the College’s history, at a dinner tonight. Over the course of the seven-year campaign, the College raised almost $318 million, blowing past the original $250 million goal. The campaign officially ended June 30.

To the two trustee co-chairs for Oberlin Illu- minate, Pat Shanks and Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, the campaign was a much-welcomed yet unan- ticipated success.

“When we began campaign planning in 2009, during the Great Recession, no one thought this result would have been possible,” they wrote in an email to the Review.

President Marvin Krislov agreed, noting that faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends of the College all played a part.

“We’re really pleased with the results,” Krislov said. “Thirty-five thousand donors ended up contributing, 71 donors made a gift of $1 million or more, which is 58 percent of the campaign. The trustees gave a little over a quarter of the total.”

Krislov said that the ending of the campaign “absolutely” played a role in his decision to leave, noting that Oberlin Illuminate and the Strategic Plan were two of his most important projects as President.

“It’s good for institutions to have strong leadership and also to have orderly transitions,” he added. “I’m really proud of everything that we’ve been able to do. I’m going to continue to work really hard, and Oberlin will always be part of me.”

According to Vice President for Development and Alumni Affairs Bill Barlow, about $145 million of the $318 million is earmarked for the endowment. Much of the rest has gone to capital projects, such as renovations of the Apollo Theatre and the Allen Memorial Art Museum and the construction of the Kohl Building. Some of the funding has already gone into the operating budget to support programs such as the Center for Learning, Education and Research in the Sciences and the Center for Languages and Culture.