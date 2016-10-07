Men’s Soccer Climbs to No. 17 in NCSAA Top-25 Poll

Men’s soccer has reached new heights. The team ascended to No. 17 in the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Division-III Top-25 Poll — its best national ranking of all time. Oberlin is the only North Coast Athletic Conference team to crack the rankings, and currently holds an overall record of 9–1–1 and is 2–0 in conference play. Leading the Yeomen is senior captain Nick Wertman, who has made a habit out of scoring game-winning goals. Wertman notched his first career hat-trick against the Case Western Reserve University Spartans under the lights of Fred Shults Field Wednesday. Wertman found the back of the net less than four minutes into the match to put the Yeomen up 1–0. In the second half, the Spartans committed a foul in the box, putting Wertman in a position to tie the game after Case Western pulled ahead 2–1. With 5:20 left, sophomore midfielder Trenton Bulucea launched a cross from the far side and an unmarked Wertman connected for his team-leading eighth goal of the season to give the Yeomen the win. Oberlin will look to continue their nine-game unbeaten streak as they travel to Crawfordsville, IN, to take on the Wabash College Little Giants tomorrow.