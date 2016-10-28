Feature Photo: Truck Overturns Thursday Morning
October 28, 2016
NEWS
A large garbage truck took a spill on its way to the Lorain County Landfill Thursday morning as it turned onto East Lorain Street, resulting in a massive pile of garbage on the street and sidewalk beside the Allen Memorial Art Museum. The accident forced police to temporarily close the road off, and trash was not cleaned up until around 5 p.m. The trash was then tossed into another garbage truck and taken away, while the fallen truck was pulled upright by multiple tow trucks before being towed.
