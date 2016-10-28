Committee Forms to Begin Presidential Search

The two faculty representatives are being chosen in a more traditional general election, which allows all faculty members to cast votes for each other unless they withdraw their names. These elections have involved two rounds of voting that narrowed the pool of nominees down to nine.

Although there may still be some issues with low turnout and apathy towards elections among faculty members, Politics Professor Chris Howell said the multi-step voting process helps ensure faculty vote when it’s a small group of nominees.

“I would guess the turnout on the first round would be unbelievably low, but the second round tends to have higher turnout because it’s a manageable group,” Howell said.

One difference between student and faculty elections is the possibility that faculty might be biased to vote for nominees from their department. Although Howell did not notice any faculty actively promoting themselves for the position, he believes it’s very possible people would vote to get certain departments or demographics represented on the committee.

“I’m not aware of any organized effort, but it wouldn’t surprise me if faculty of color wanted a representative on that committee and kind of bloc voted; any minority group would want that,” Howell said. “For example, women in natural sciences have historically wanted somebody, so it wouldn’t surprise me if some see someone on the list they know and vote for them.”

After the votes are tallied and student finalists are chosen by Student Senate, the committee’s six trustees will conduct interviews with the final nominees from Nov. 5–18. McGregor did not disclose whether the committee has already selected an official firm to conduct the national search for presidential candidates but said more information will be given out once the committee finalizes its website.