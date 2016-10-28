Council Chooses Hillard for City Manager

After months of uncertainty surrounding Oberlin’s lack of a permanent city manager, City Council unanimously selected Robert Hillard to fill the position Thursday evening.

Hillard was previously the city manager for Allegan, MI, where he served from 2005–2016. e pick comes as a bit of a surprise, as Hillard was added to the list of candidates for the position after two other finalists took positions in other municipalities.

According to city councilmember Bryan Burgess, Hillard’s qualifications fit what Council was looking for.

“Mr. Hillard has been in city government for 25 or so years,” Burgess said. “He has experience working in diverse communities.”

City Council held a meet-and-greet at the Oberlin Public Library Thursday evening, where Oberlin residents could meet with three of the final candidates and express their opinions.

According to Burgess, residents quickly came to the same conclusion that City Council had: Mr. Hillard was the right person for the job.

“Certainly council had an impression of the candidates based on those two rounds of interviews,” Burges said. “But it was very important for us to get feedback from the public, and it was interesting that the public had the