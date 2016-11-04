Spanish House Celebrates Día de Muertos

Spanish House hosted an event Wednesday celebrating Día de Muertos, a Latin American holiday that remains an integral part of Latinx culture worldwide. The evening included sugar skull-making and altar decoration. Sugar skulls are a staple of Día de Muertos celebrations. The altars decorated Wednesday evening were adorned with flowers, food and drink in honor of deceased loved ones. Some altars were dedicated to the memory of the victims of June’s Orlando Pulse shooting, many of whom were members of the Latinx community. These memorials are now on display at Langston Hall’s Latinx Hall and the Multicultural Resource Center.