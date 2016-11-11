Krislov, Raimondo Respond to Student Senate Resolution

Student Senate passed a resolution ceasing all support for Gibson’s Bakery, financial and otherwise, after three Black College students were arrested following an altercation with employee Allyn Gibson Wednesday evening that many allege is a case of racial profiling. President Marvin Krislov and Dean of Students and Vice President Meredith Raimondo issued a response Friday afternoon in an email to students, the text of which can be found below.

Dear Students,

This has been a difficult few days for our community, not simply because of the events at Gibson’s Bakery, but because of the fears and concerns that many are feeling in response to the outcome of the presidential election. We write foremost to acknowledge the pain and sadness that many of you are experiencing. We want you to know that the administration, faculty, and staff are here to support you as we work through this moment together.

Regarding the incident at Gibson’s, we are deeply troubled because we have heard from students that there is more to the story than what has been generally reported. We will commit every resource to determining the full and true narrative, including exploring whether this is a pattern and not an isolated incident. We are dedicated to a campus and community that treats all faculty, staff and students fairly and without discrimination. We expect that our community businesses and friends share the same values and commitments.

Accordingly, we have taken the following steps: 1) Dean Meredith Raimondo and her team have worked to support students and families affected by these events, and will continue to do so. 2) Tita Reed, Special Assistant for Government and Community Relations, has reached out to Mr. Gibson to engage in dialogue that will ensure that our broader community can work and learn together in an environment of mutual respect free of discrimination. We will continue to work on these matters in the coming days to make sure that our students, staff, and faculty can feel safe and secure throughout our town.

We are grateful for the determination of our students and for the leadership demonstrated by Student Senate. Thanks to all who have contacted us with suggestions and concerns.

Marvin Krislov

President

Meredith Raimondo

Vice President and Dean of Students