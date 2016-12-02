Feature Photo: Krislov Announces Sanctuary Campus Status
December 2, 2016
Students gather around the front steps of Wilder Hall Nov. 16, calling for Oberlin College to become a sanctuary campus. President Krislov responded in an email to the community Thursday and committed to meeting all demonstrated financial need for admitted students and not taking immigration status into account in the admissions process.
Krislov also wrote that the College will “refrai[n] from providing information about our community members’ immigration status to government agents or allowing government agents to gain access to our campus, unless required to do so by a court order, subpoena, warrant or other lawfully authorized directive — a long-standing practice which we will now regard as institutional policy.”
Krislov also pledged to support students who face difficulties due to potential changes in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, such as losing their driver’s licenses or work permits.
“I have been inspired by this movement,” Krislov wrote. “I honor and recognize the students who have chosen to bring their talents to Oberlin. We will do everything we can to support you as cherished members of our community, in keeping with our fundamental values as an institution.”
