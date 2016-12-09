Feature Photo: Heisman Club Gathers in D.C.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Oberlin Athletics alumni and members of the Heisman Club gathered in Washington, D.C., for a happy hour and networking event last Thursday. Heisman Club President-elect Carla White-Freyvogel, OC ’79, and Molly Powers and Jack Evans, both OC ’16, hosted the event. Delta Lodge Director of Athletics Natalie Winkelfoos represented the athletics department at the event. Attendees discussed the Heisman Club’s “OC Next” campaign, which encourages alumni, parents and friends to continue their support of departmental improvements in order to further enhance the experiences of current student-athletes.

The Heisman Club has hosted gatherings all around the country recently. Earlier this fall, the group hosted gatherings in Chicago, Santa Monica and Boston. The organization typically plans events around athletic competitions to encourage alumni to attend games. The Santa Monica event, for example, coincided with the volleyball team’s games against Pomona-Pitzer, Occidental College and Chapman University.

The Heisman Club has been part of several new projects this fall, including fundraising for the Phillips gym expansion. Construction on the addition is under way, with work expected to be completed in spring 2018. The Heisman Club also raised the funds to revamp the Heisman Hall of Fame display in the lobby of Phillips gym. The new display was unveiled over Homecoming Weekend, when the Heisman Hall of Fame inducted four new members.