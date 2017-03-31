Women’s Lacrosse Remains Undefeated

Sophomore goalie Siena Marcelle runs through a tunnel of teammates onto the field in Oberlin’s home opener against Kalamazoo College March 4. The Yeowomen will continue conference play when they travel to take on Ohio Wesleyan University at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

After a month of competition, women’s lacrosse stands alone as the only undefeated team in the North Coast Athletic Conference. The squad is ranked first in conference standings, and its 7–0 record includes a resounding 16–5 win over The College of Wooster, Oberlin’s first win over the Fighting Scots since since 2000.

“I’d attribute our strong start to our drive to win and our well-rounded team,” sophomore midfielder Hayley Drapkin said. “On this team, this year, every player can play every position.”

Seven players contributed goals in an all-around effort against the Fighting Scots Saturday. In the first half, the Yeowomen scored 11 to the Scots’ 1, leaving the first half with a comfortable 10-point lead and maintained a lead of nine goals or more throughout the entire second half.

Seven of those goals came from junior midfielder Natalie Rauchle, who was named NCAC Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday. Rauchle also earned the nod several weeks prior after contributing five goals and two assists to the team’s win over Kalamazoo College March 4. Rauchle has already collected 41 points so far this season, with 34 goals and 28 draw controls.

In the goal, time was split between senior co-captain Alexa L’Insalata with five saves and sophomore Siena Marcelle with four saves.

Head Coach Lynda McCandlish said the team’s performance was a season highlight.

“Beating Wooster for the first time since 2000 was the best moment we’ve had so far this season,” she said. “This team has shown a lot of potential since preseason and it was really exciting to see where it can take us.”

Just four days earlier, on March 21, the Yeowomen took home a dominating victory against the Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets, posting a ten-goal differential of 14–4. Although the Yellow Jackets got the first point on the board, the Yeowomen were quick to rebound, leading the game 4–2 by the half. McCandlish attributed the turnaround to solid preparation.

“We prepared for this game the same way we prepare for every game,” she said. “We visualized, worked hard in practice, learned the scouting report and lived in the moment.”

Drapkin and Rauchle led the Yeowomen in points. Drapkin racked up five from her three goals and two assists, while Rauchle added four goals. Senior co-captain Sara Phister and sophomore Jenna Butler also found the back of the net, scoring a pair of goals each. On the defensive side, senior co-captain Sloane Garelick and first-year Emily Berner earned three and four ground balls respectively. Drapkin said the game was a defining moment in terms of team chemistry.

“We really had to come together as a team to make this win against Baldwin Wallace happen,” Drapkin said. “It was the first moment that I realized what incredible things can happen this season if we work together.”

Conference play is just heating up, and the Yeowomen hope to continue to ride the wave of their win streak. But, Coach McCandlish said she is wary of the 7­–0 record causing the team to underestimate the gravity of its goals for the rest of the season.