News Brief: Graduate Accused of Quadruple Homicide

Editor’s Note: This article contains mentions of violent homicide. During business hours, students can contact the Counseling Center at (440) 775-8470, the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life at (440) 775-8103, the Dean of Students Office at (440) 775-8462, and the Conservatory Dean’s Office at (440) 775-8200. Oberlin College Safety and Security can be reached at any time at (440) 775-8911 for emergencies, and the Lorain County 24/7 Emergency/Crisis Hotline can be found at (800) 888-6161.

Oberlin students, faculty, and alumni received an email from the Office of Communications Saturday afternoon with news that a recent graduate of the Conservatory was arrested Friday after allegedly committing four homicides.

Orion Krause, OC ’17, a native of Rockport, Maine, is suspected of fatally beating his mother, grandparents, and a caregiver in his grandparents’ home in Groton, MA.

A neighbor of the grandparents told the Boston Globe that the 22-year-old man showed up on his back porch naked and covered in mud, calmly stating that he had “just murdered four people” and “needed” his sleeping pills.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told reporters Monday that the four victims died from blunt force trauma and that a baseball bat found at the scene was possibly the murder weapon.

According to Ryan, Krause began exhibiting unusual behavior Thursday evening, when he abruptly left his home in Rockport. His late mother, Elizabeth Krause, grew worried and called the police.

Krause contacted his mother again Friday morning, informing her that he was in the Boston area and asking for a ride back to Maine. After being picked up, he and his mother visited his grandparents at their home in Groton, Ryan said. There, Krause made a phone call to someone he knew well.

The unnamed recipient of the call became concerned and began contacting Krause’s family members.

As the phone calls to family and police were being made, the four victims were beaten. The bodies of Krause’s relatives were found inside the home, while the caregiver’s body was found outdoors.

Krause was taken to Bridgewater State Hospital Monday after being arraigned in Ayer District Court, where he was ordered to be held without bail. The doctors at Bridgewater will evaluate whether Krause is competent to stand trial.

The motives for the attack remain unclear. Despite his comments to the neighbor, Krause has pleaded not guilty.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

The joint statement from Dean Kalyn and President Ambar encouraged students to seek any support they need and to help others around them connect to resources.

“We also offer a gentle reminder that respect for the privacy of those directly impacted is most appreciated in these moments,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragedy.”