Security Notebook

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017

12:19 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle July 10 from an unknown location on campus. The bicycle is registered, and valued at $200.

6:37 p.m. Safety and Security officers assisted a student who fell off their bike in front of the King Building. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

7:52 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. The residents said they were burning a candle, which activated the alarm. However, officers checking the building located a bagged detector in one room, along with a glass pipe, a metal grinder containing a substance consistent with marijuana, and three rolled cigarettes consistent with either marijuana or tobacco. The items were confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department. The alarm was reset.

10:21 p.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption at Harkness House. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment. The remaining alcohol was confiscated and disposed of.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

8:52 p.m. A resident of Saunders House reported that an unknown person had placed a stick of incense in a small hole in the elevator door, another on the stairway railing, and a third in a light fixture. An officer responded, removed the incense, and disposed of it.

11:41 p.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption in the basement bathroom of Wilder Hall. The student was able to answer all questions asked and declined medical treatment. The student was transported to their dorm.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

12:08 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption at Kahn Hall. The student said that they had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol at a party on Woodland Street. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

12:42 a.m. Staff at the ’Sco reported a suspicious male, approximately 40 years old, who tried to enter the ’Sco two times and became belligerent when turned away a second time. Officers responded and checked the area but did not find the man.

1:24 a.m. Officers responded to an unauthorized party at a Woodland Street Village Housing Unit after observing a large group of people on the porch and hearing loud music. All attendees were cleared from the area. Officers also found a glass bong in plain view on the kitchen floor. The bong was confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

8:37 a.m. A student reported the theft of a PlayStation 4 from their Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. The PlayStation was last seen at approximately midnight Sept. 10. The theft is under investigation.

3:02 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the second floor of South Hall. Smoke from an e-cigarette caused the alarm, which was reset.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

10:17 a.m. Staff reported a smell of smoke in a wiring closet on the third floor of South Hall. Members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded and checked the entire area, but did not find anything.

12:33 p.m. Officers assisted a student who had injured their ankle after falling off a skateboard in Tappan Square. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

12:47 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the first floor of South Hall. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. The area was ventilated and the alarm was reset.