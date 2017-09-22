Security Report

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

12:35 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the front yard of their North Professor Village Housing Unit sometime during the night. The bicycle was registered.

6:55 p.m. Safety and Security officers assisted a student who fell off a skateboard and injured their knee in front of Bosworth Hall. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

12:11 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a strong odor of smoke, consistent with burnt marijuana, on the first floor of Langston Hall. Occupants of the room admitted to smoking marijuana. The smoke detector was found covered with a plastic bag and a hanger. The students were advised of the College’s no smoking policy and the potential danger of bagging a smoke detector.

9:15 a.m. Staff reported graffiti on the inner west stairwell and in the women’s restroom at the Adam Joseph Lewis Center for Environmental Studies. The graffiti was non-offensive. Custodial staff removed the graffiti.

10:30 a.m. Wilder Hall staff reported graffiti in the first-floor women’s restroom. The graffiti was non-offensive. A work order was filed for cleanup.

7:18 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the first floor of South Hall. A student cleaning a lamp accidentally wiped the hot light bulb, causing it to burst and activate the smoke alarm. The alarm was reset.

11:36 p.m. Staff at DeCafé reported vandalism in the ground-floor men’s restroom of Wilder Hall. The paper towel dispenser was knocked off the wall, and a partition had been pulled out of the wall. A work order was filed.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017

5:40 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the first floor of Tank Hall. Smoke from burnt food caused the alarm. The area was cleared and the alarm reset.

6:14 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Police Department assisted an individual lying in the middle of East College Street. The student said they became dizzy and fell off their bicycle. The student was transported by ambulance to Mercy Allen Hospital.

7:35 p.m. Officers responded to a fire alarm on the first floor of Kahn Hall. A faulty smoke detector and base unit caused the alarm. An electrician responded, repairs were made, and the alarm reset.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017

12:12 a.m. An officer, while shutting down an authorized party at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit, observed an intoxicated individual who had some difficulty walking. The student was able to answer all questions and was transported to their dorm.

10:11 a.m. A student reported an audible alarm sounding in the basement of a Lorain Street Village Housing Unit. Maintenance Tech responded and changed the smoke detector. The student also reported a problem with mice. Maintenance Tech set traps and said they would follow up on a work order that had been filed.

Monday, Sept. 18, 2017

11:09 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm, which was reset.

11:35 a.m. Officers assisted a student at Dascomb Hall who hit their head. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

11:04 a.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the west side of Barrows Hall. The bicycle was locked at the time of theft.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017

10:15 a.m. Staff reported graffiti on the lower level of Peters Hall on an elevator panel. The markings were not legible. The graffiti was removed prior to the officer’s arrival.