Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Security Report

October 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017

1:44 p.m. While conducting a Village Housing inspection on Woodland Street, a staff member found a sign from the athletics department on a wall inside the house. A follow-up will be conducted.

Friday, Sept. 29, 2017

12:08 a.m. Safety and Security Officers were requested to investigate a strong burning odor on the second floor of Dascomb Hall. The building was evacuated as members of the Oberlin Fire Department arrived. A smoldering towel had been thrown into the trashcan, which then ignited. The fire was extinguished, the area was cleared of smoke, and the alarms were reset.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017

8:18 a.m. Catering staff reported the theft of a food carrier valued at $900. The cart was first noticed missing Aug. 12.

4:16 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. A faulty detector in a bedroom caused the alarm, which was reset. An electrician responded to make repairs.

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017

12:38 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption on North Professor Street. The student was able to answer all questions and walk without assistance. The student walked with friends to their dorm.

2:07 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption on the second floor of Dascomb Hall. The student was able to answer all questions and declined medical attention. They were escorted to their dorm.

2:11 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption on the third floor of Dascomb Hall. Paramedics were also present.

2:41 a.m. Officers were requested to escort a student under the influence of alcohol. The student was able to hold a conversation and walk to their room alone.

Monday, Oct. 2, 2017

11:38 a.m. Two students were struck by a vehicle at the crosswalk on West Lorain Street and Woodland Street, staff members reported. The driver of the vehicle stopped, asked if they were OK, and left the area. The students were located and taken to the Student Health Center to be checked. The area was searched for the vehicle, which was not found.

12:49 p.m. A visitor reported that a Chevy truck struck a parked vehicle and a parking sign in the Hales Gymnasium parking lot. When officers arrived, the driver had already left the area. The owner of the parked vehicle was contacted.

3:29 p.m. Staff members reported offensive graffiti on the floor of a room in Bibbins Hall. An officer responded, but the graffiti had been removed before they arrived.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017

1:22 p.m. A student reported damage to posters in various areas advertising a guest speaker. Some posters were ripped, while others were missing. There are no suspects at this time.

2:30 p.m. Staff members reported damage to the closet and catwalk area in Hales Gymnasium. An unknown person(s) climbed a ladder onto the roof and kicked in the door that leads to the catwalk. A work order was filed to repair the damage. There are no suspects.

5:14 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Union Street Village Housing Unit. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm, which was reset.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Office of Disability Resources Faces Staffing Shortage
Office of Disability Resources Faces Staffing Shortage
Students Demand Role on Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees held its tri-annual student forum last night, giving students the chance to voice their opinions and concerns to the trustees be...

City Council Candidates Prepare for Election

Oberlin City Council elections are coming up next month, and with eight candidates vying for seven seats, local campaigning is in full swing. Five of ...

Feature Photo: Office of Religious and Spiritual Life Holds Las Vegas Vigil
Feature Photo: Office of Religious and Spiritual Life Holds Las Vegas Vigil
Hiroshima “Survivor Tree” Celebrated in Tappan
Hiroshima “Survivor Tree” Celebrated in Tappan

Other stories filed under Security Report

Security Report

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 2:42 a.m. A staff member reported graffiti in the women’s and single-use restrooms in the Wilder Hall basement. A work ord...

Security Report

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 12:35 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the front yard of their North Professor Village Housing Unit...

Security Notebook

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 12:19 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle July 10 from an unknown location on campus. The bicycle is registered,...

Security Notebook

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 8:20 a.m. Staff reported a mirror torn off the wall in Wilder Hall’s basement men’s restroom. Photos were taken and a wor...

Security Notebook

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 8:28 a.m. Staff reported non-offensive graffiti on the southeast corner of the exterior sandstone wall of the Sci...

Menu
Established 1874.