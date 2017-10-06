Security Report

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017

1:44 p.m. While conducting a Village Housing inspection on Woodland Street, a staff member found a sign from the athletics department on a wall inside the house. A follow-up will be conducted.

Friday, Sept. 29, 2017

12:08 a.m. Safety and Security Officers were requested to investigate a strong burning odor on the second floor of Dascomb Hall. The building was evacuated as members of the Oberlin Fire Department arrived. A smoldering towel had been thrown into the trashcan, which then ignited. The fire was extinguished, the area was cleared of smoke, and the alarms were reset.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017

8:18 a.m. Catering staff reported the theft of a food carrier valued at $900. The cart was first noticed missing Aug. 12.

4:16 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. A faulty detector in a bedroom caused the alarm, which was reset. An electrician responded to make repairs.

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017

12:38 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption on North Professor Street. The student was able to answer all questions and walk without assistance. The student walked with friends to their dorm.

2:07 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption on the second floor of Dascomb Hall. The student was able to answer all questions and declined medical attention. They were escorted to their dorm.

2:11 a.m. Officers assisted a student ill from alcohol consumption on the third floor of Dascomb Hall. Paramedics were also present.

2:41 a.m. Officers were requested to escort a student under the influence of alcohol. The student was able to hold a conversation and walk to their room alone.

Monday, Oct. 2, 2017

11:38 a.m. Two students were struck by a vehicle at the crosswalk on West Lorain Street and Woodland Street, staff members reported. The driver of the vehicle stopped, asked if they were OK, and left the area. The students were located and taken to the Student Health Center to be checked. The area was searched for the vehicle, which was not found.

12:49 p.m. A visitor reported that a Chevy truck struck a parked vehicle and a parking sign in the Hales Gymnasium parking lot. When officers arrived, the driver had already left the area. The owner of the parked vehicle was contacted.

3:29 p.m. Staff members reported offensive graffiti on the floor of a room in Bibbins Hall. An officer responded, but the graffiti had been removed before they arrived.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017

1:22 p.m. A student reported damage to posters in various areas advertising a guest speaker. Some posters were ripped, while others were missing. There are no suspects at this time.

2:30 p.m. Staff members reported damage to the closet and catwalk area in Hales Gymnasium. An unknown person(s) climbed a ladder onto the roof and kicked in the door that leads to the catwalk. A work order was filed to repair the damage. There are no suspects.

5:14 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Union Street Village Housing Unit. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm, which was reset.