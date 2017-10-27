Security Report

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

1:36 p.m. An Oberlin resident reported an apparent garage break-in at a Woodland Street Village Housing Unit. A window on the north side of the building was broken, and a door on the second floor was open. Safety and Security officers responded and a work order was filed for repair.

Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

No reports.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

No reports.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017

7:15 a.m. A groundskeeper reported damage to a wooden bollard in the parking lot adjacent to Williams Field House. The bollard was most likely hit by a vehicle, which knocked it out of the ground. A work order was filed for repair.

7:29 p.m. Students at a Main Street Village Housing Unit reported that they suspected that someone attempted to break into their house over break. Leaves and dirt were left on the floor near a window, and the screen on the window was jammed. There are no suspects at this time, and a work order was filed for repair of the screen.

8:17 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at an Elm Street Village Housing Unit. Smoke from burnt food activated the alarm, which was reset.

9:09 p.m. Students reported finding several items on the ground in South Bowl. Owners of the items were identified and their items were returned to them. It is suspected that somebody broke through their unlocked window over break. A work order was filed to have the missing screens replaced.

10:10 p.m. A resident of a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit reported the theft of their mini Bose speaker, valued at approximately $200, from their room over break. The window in their bedroom was left open. There are no suspects at this time.

Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

11:30 a.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from a bike rack outside of Stevenson Dining Hall. The bike was locked to itself at the time it was stolen.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

1:40 a.m. A resident of Price House reported hearing someone attempt to enter through the window of their room. The student opened the blinds and saw a male subject wearing a dark hoodie run toward South Hall before driving off. Officers checked the area but could not locate the vehicle.

9:52 a.m. Members of the Oberlin Police Department are investigating a possible theft that occurred on the first floor of Price House. A student’s brown leather wallet was reported missing, along with two credit cards, the student’s driver’s license, health insurance card, and approximately $5 in cash.

3:18 p.m. Officers assisted an ill student on the second floor of the Science Center, who was transported by ambulance to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

12:02 a.m. A resident of a West College Street Village Housing Unit reported a gas-like scent after turning on their heat. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department checked the area with meters, all of which had zero readings. It was determined that the cause of the smell was turning on the heat for the first time.

10:35 a.m. A facilities staff member reported a covered smoke detector in the stairwell of Old Barrows. Officers found the smoke detector covered with ScotchBlue Painter’s Tape, which was removed.