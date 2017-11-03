Security Report

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

1:31 a.m. A student reported a confrontation with a man taking his bike from the Wright Laboratory of Physics at approximately 1 a.m. When the student approached the individual, he returned the bicycle and left the area. Officers of the Oberlin Police Department also checked the area for the individual, but he was not located.

2:29 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle sometime during spring semester from the bike rack outside of Zechiel House. The bicycle was first noticed missing in April 2017 but was not reported at the time. The bicycle was not locked at the time of theft.

8:18 p.m. Officers assisted with a Life Safety inspection violation on the first floor of South Hall. Officers found a rubber bong, silver grinder, cigarette butts, tea light candles, incense and holders, and a can of beer. All items were confiscated. The beer can was disposed of, and the bong and grinder were turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

8:25 p.m. Officers assisted with a Life Safety inspection violation on the first floor of South Hall. Officers found four empty beer bottles and one full can.

8:32 p.m. Officers assisted with a Life Safety inspection violation on the third floor of South Hall. A bagged smoke detector was found in a dorm room. Facilities staff responded, removed the bag, and the detector was reset.

Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

4:12 a.m. An officer responding to an Asia House lock-out reported a strong odor of smoke on the first floor. Upon investigation, the officer found that a student lit a candle and threw the match into a trash can. A piece of paper ignited and was extinguished with water. The trash can with burnt items was taken outside, and the candles were confiscated.

1:24 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the front of Fairchild House. Officers talked to a witness who observed a juvenile carrying away the bike. The area was checked with negative results.

6:45 p.m. Officers assisted with a Life Safety inspection in Talcott Hall, where a short knife and incense were located in a third-floor room. The items were confiscated and taken to the Safety and Security Office.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

8:50 a.m. An officer found spray-painted graffiti on the south exterior wall of Warner Concert Hall. A work order was filed for cleanup.

11:33 a.m. A student reported the theft of their backpack from the first floor of a Woodland Street Village Housing Unit. The backpack contained a new laptop. The Oberlin Police Department was contacted.

11:23 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Union Street Village Housing Unit. A smoke machine may have activated the alarm. A smoke detector in a third-floor hallway was found not fully seated on the base. The detector was seated correctly, and the alarm was reset.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

1:01 a.m. A student reported what appeared to be a large fight across the street from Dascomb Hall. Officers and members of the Oberlin Police Department responded. Several cars were seen leaving the Gray Gables parking lot at a high speed. No one was observed fighting in the area.

9:17 p.m. A student reported finding a bong near the sink in a third-floor bathroom at South Hall. Officers responded, photographed the bong, and then transported it to the Safety and Security Office. The bong was turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017

1:11 p.m. A resident of a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit reported that an unknown person(s) tore the screen from a window in the apartment and stole a backpack, which was sitting under the window. An officer and members of the Oberlin Police Department responded.