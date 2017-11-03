Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Security Report

November 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

1:31 a.m. A student reported a confrontation with a man taking his bike from the Wright Laboratory of Physics at approximately 1 a.m. When the student approached the individual, he returned the bicycle and left the area. Officers of the Oberlin Police Department also checked the area for the individual, but he was not located.

2:29 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle sometime during spring semester from the bike rack outside of Zechiel House. The bicycle was first noticed missing in April 2017 but was not reported at the time. The bicycle was not locked at the time of theft.

8:18 p.m. Officers assisted with a Life Safety inspection violation on the first floor of South Hall. Officers found a rubber bong, silver grinder, cigarette butts, tea light candles, incense and holders, and a can of beer. All items were confiscated. The beer can was disposed of, and the bong and grinder were turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

8:25 p.m. Officers assisted with a Life Safety inspection violation on the first floor of South Hall. Officers found four empty beer bottles and one full can.

8:32 p.m. Officers assisted with a Life Safety inspection violation on the third floor of South Hall. A bagged smoke detector was found in a dorm room. Facilities staff responded, removed the bag, and the detector was reset.

Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

4:12 a.m. An officer responding to an Asia House lock-out reported a strong odor of smoke on the first floor. Upon investigation, the officer found that a student lit a candle and threw the match into a trash can. A piece of paper ignited and was extinguished with water. The trash can with burnt items was taken outside, and the candles were confiscated.

1:24 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the front of Fairchild House. Officers talked to a witness who observed a juvenile carrying away the bike. The area was checked with negative results.

6:45 p.m. Officers assisted with a Life Safety inspection in Talcott Hall, where a short knife and incense were located in a third-floor room. The items were confiscated and taken to the Safety and Security Office.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

8:50 a.m. An officer found spray-painted graffiti on the south exterior wall of Warner Concert Hall. A work order was filed for cleanup.

11:33 a.m. A student reported the theft of their backpack from the first floor of a Woodland Street Village Housing Unit. The backpack contained a new laptop. The Oberlin Police Department was contacted.

11:23 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Union Street Village Housing Unit. A smoke machine may have activated the alarm. A smoke detector in a third-floor hallway was found not fully seated on the base. The detector was seated correctly, and the alarm was reset.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

1:01 a.m. A student reported what appeared to be a large fight across the street from Dascomb Hall. Officers and members of the Oberlin Police Department responded. Several cars were seen leaving the Gray Gables parking lot at a high speed. No one was observed fighting in the area.

9:17 p.m. A student reported finding a bong near the sink in a third-floor bathroom at South Hall. Officers responded, photographed the bong, and then transported it to the Safety and Security Office. The bong was turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017

1:11 p.m. A resident of a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit reported that an unknown person(s) tore the screen from a window in the apartment and stole a backpack, which was sitting under the window. An officer and members of the Oberlin Police Department responded.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Leave a Comment

Please keep all comments respectful and relevant. The Review does not allow comments containing profanity, foul language, personal attacks, hate speech or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are only published at the discretion of a moderator.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Faculty Searches Reinstated, Suspended

After informing all College department chairs over a month ago that there would be a temporary freeze on permanent hires, the administration has reins...

Students Demand More Full-Time ODR Staff, Resources
Students Demand More Full-Time ODR Staff, Resources
Conference Brings Ideas, Array of Leaders to Oberlin

An impressive array of writers, politicians, educators, and national leaders will convene at The Hotel at Oberlin for a private conference in a couple...

Oberlin Police Chief Hire Sparks Controversy Within Department

Despite the Oberlin Police Department’s announcement in August to hire Elyria Police Officer Clarence “Ryan” Warfield as its new police chief, t...

City Council Rejects NEXUS Offer For Easement
City Council Rejects NEXUS Offer For Easement

Other stories filed under Security Report

Security Report

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 1:36 p.m. An Oberlin resident reported an apparent garage break-in at a Woodland Street Village Housing Unit. A window on the...

Security Report

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 1:44 p.m. While conducting a Village Housing inspection on Woodland Street, a staff member found a sign from the athletics d...

Security Report

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 2:42 a.m. A staff member reported graffiti in the women’s and single-use restrooms in the Wilder Hall basement. A work ord...

Security Report

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 12:35 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from the front yard of their North Professor Village Housing Unit...

Security Notebook

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 12:19 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle July 10 from an unknown location on campus. The bicycle is registered,...

Menu
Established 1874.