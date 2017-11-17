Security Notebook

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

1:11 a.m. Safety and Security Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Goldsmith Village Housing Unit. The residents of the apartment had just arrived when the alarm was activated. An electrician changed the detector head, and the alarm was reset.

12:20 p.m. Staff members of the Science Center reported graffiti in the women’s restroom on the first floor. A work order was filed, and the graffiti was removed.

1:20 p.m. A bagged smoke detector was reported by facilities staff members on the third floor of Langston Hall. A photo was taken, and the bag was removed.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017

2:29 a.m. College visitors reported the theft of a bag containing a laptop and a backpack containing clothing from their vehicle, which was parked in the Union Street lot. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of theft.

10:10 a.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Fire Department responded to an activated smoke detector in a room on the first floor of Asia House. The overheating of the room’s radiator activated the detector. A maintenance technician responded.

10:12 a.m. Officers assisted an employee who cut their finger while cleaning a knife at Stevenson Dining Hall. The employee was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

2:08 p.m. Officers assisted a student who was hit in the mouth while playing basketball at Philips gym. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.

11:26 p.m. Officers and members of the Oberlin Police Department assisted a student on South Professor Street who was ill from alcohol consumption. The student was driven to their home on Lorain Street.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017

2:02 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a marijuana odor on the first floor of Barnard House. The officers entered the room in question to find the smoke detector bagged, and they also found a grinder and baggie containing a substance consistent with marijuana in plain view. The bag was removed from the detector and the grinder and baggie were turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.

Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

9:45 a.m. Staff members reported non-offensive graffiti in a restroom on the second floor of Wilder Hall. A work order was filed for cleanup.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017

1:48 p.m. Officers assisted a student who passed out in a classroom on the third floor of King Building. The student was transported by their professor