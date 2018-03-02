Security Notebook

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

1:28 a.m. A student reported the theft of their jacket while attending an event at the ’Sco.

5:50 p.m. A student reported that they received a suspicious piece of mail, slid under their door in Langston Hall. A Safety and Security officer contacted the U.S. Census Bureau and confirmed the letter was legitimate.

Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

4:21 a.m. A staff member reported that unknown person(s) broke the plywood door leading to the pool area in Philips gym. Officers found no additional damage or any suspicious individuals in the area.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018

7:10 p.m. A student reported the theft of their bicycle from outside the Apollo Theatre. It was locked at the time of theft, which was between 3:50 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018

9:27 a.m. Staff reported that a windstorm toppled a large tree at Burrell- King House. The tree damaged part of a storage barn and knocked down telephone lines. Barricades were put up to restrict access to the area.

8:40 p.m. An ambulance and officers assisted a student having an allergic reaction at South Hall. The student was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital for treatment.