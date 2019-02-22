Oberlin Community News Bulletin

Debra Rose Honors Black Female Artists at Ben Franklin

Local singer-songwriter Debra Rose will perform her original show Legendary Ladies, a tribute honoring five historical African-American women, at Ben Franklin this Saturday at 4 p.m. The tribute will focus on iconic figures Marion Anderson, Billie Holiday, Mahalia Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Aretha Franklin. Rose is the founder of a musical ministry in Oberlin called Healing Melodies, which uses music therapy to stimulate memory and coordination for elderly patients.

Learn to Plan for Success in Business

CoWork Oberlin, a coworking community and office space, is hosting a workshop Feb. 26 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. to teach community members how to create business plans. The talk will focus on strategies to build a stable, long-lasting business. CoWork Oberlin hopes to cover topics such as financing, developing resources, and building infrastructure. Register online at www.coworkoberlin.org. The event is free and open to anyone regardless of experience.

Presentation Explores Impacts of ExCo Program

The Experimental College Program has fostered community between the College and town communities by offering diverse and interesting courses for 50 years. The ExCo Committee will deliver a presentation exploring the program’s importance and history Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 7–8 p.m. in the Science Center. The committee hopes to receive community feedback as it prepares for its March presentation at the New Explorations in Teaching Conference at the University of Akron. If you are interested in bettering the program, sharing your experiences, or asking questions about ExCos, this is the event for you.