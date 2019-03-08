Oberlin In Pop Culture
Other media that contains references to Oberlin:
- The Simpsons
- The Revisionists by Thomas Mullen
- The Shadow Over Innsmouth by H.P. Lovecraft
- Trials of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan
- The Sopranos, D-Girl
- Melissa and Joey (on ABC)
- This is Our Youth, play by Kenneth Lonergan’s
- Beautiful Bodies by Kimberly Rae Miller
- My Missouri by Maya Angelou
- The Last Runaway by Tracy Chevalier
- Hello My Name Is Doris
- Absurdistan by Gary Shteyngart
- Deadeye Dick by Kurt Vonnegut
- Love Dishonor Marry Die Cherish Perish by David Rakoff
- Mozart In The Jungle
- Best Friends by Martha Moody
- Bad Dyke by Alison Monk Kidd
- The League
- Beloved and Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
- Law & Order SVU
- Gossip Girl
- Treme
- Carrie by Stephen King
- Cosby Show, season 2 episode 4
- The L word
- Person of Interest
- Breaking bad
- Protect the Butterflies by Sherylyn B. Bailey J.D.
- A Girl’s Guide to Hunting and Fishing by Melissa Bank
