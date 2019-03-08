Established 1874.

The Oberlin Review

Oberlin In Pop Culture

Mikaela Fishman, This Week Editor|March 8, 2019

Other media that contains references to Oberlin:

  • The Simpsons
  • The Revisionists by Thomas Mullen
  • The Shadow Over Innsmouth by H.P. Lovecraft
  • Trials of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan
  • The Sopranos, D-Girl
  • Melissa and Joey (on ABC)
  • This is Our Youth, play by Kenneth Lonergan’s
  • Beautiful Bodies by Kimberly Rae Miller
  • My Missouri by Maya Angelou
  • The Last Runaway by Tracy Chevalier
  • Hello My Name Is Doris
  • Absurdistan by Gary Shteyngart
  • Deadeye Dick by Kurt Vonnegut
  • Love Dishonor Marry Die Cherish Perish by David Rakoff
  • Mozart In The Jungle
  • Best Friends by Martha Moody
  • Bad Dyke by Alison Monk Kidd
  • The League
  • Beloved and Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
  • Law & Order SVU
  • Gossip Girl
  • Treme
  • Carrie by Stephen King
  • Cosby Show, season 2 episode 4
  • The L word
  • Person of Interest
  • Breaking bad
  • Protect the Butterflies by Sherylyn B. Bailey J.D.
  • A Girl’s Guide to Hunting and Fishing by Melissa Bank

