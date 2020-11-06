Oberlin’s Local Election Results

The dust is settling after Election Day, and while national results are still up in the air, local races have been called. Take a look at the results for the candidates and issues that Oberlin voters encountered on the ballot.

Candidates

Ohio’s 4th Congressional District

Throughout Ohio, all 16 incumbent House Representatives managed to keep their seats. Republican Jim Jordan won an eighth term as Representative to Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Shannon Freshour and Libertarian Steve Perkins. Jordan, a staunch ally to Donald Trump and a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, criticised Democrats at the 2020 Republican National Convention, blaming them for the civil unrest that took place this summer.

Supreme Court of Ohio

Democrat Jennifer Brunner defeated incumbent Republican Judith French, narrowing the Republican majority to from 5-2 to 4-3 in Ohio’s Supreme Court. Democrat John O’Donnell lost the race against Republican incumbent Sharon Kennedy. Brunner has stated that she anticipates making a positive difference for people who are mentally ill, addicted to drugs, and veterans.

Ohio House of Representatives District 56

Of the 99 seats up for election in the Ohio House of Representatives, 32 went to Democrats and 63 went to Republicans. Four districts have not yet been called. Previously, there were 61 Republicans and 37 Democrats. In Oberlin’s district, the 56th, Democrat Joe Miller defended his seat for a second term.

Ohio’s Ninth District Court of Appeals

Democrat Betty Sutton defeated incumbent Julie Schafer in the ninth District Court of Appeals. Sutton is the former representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Lorain County Commissioner

Both Democratic county commissioner seats up for re-election were won by Republicans David J. Moore and Michelle Hung.

Lorain County Prosecutor

Democrat J.D. Tomlinson, OC ’03, defeated Robert Gargasz to become Lorain County’s new prosecutor.

Lorain County Recorder

Democrat incumbent Judy Nedwick lost her seat to Republican business owner Mike Doran.

Issues and Tax Levies

Issue 18: Lorain County Joint Vocational School 10-year Levy Additional / 0.66 mills

Increase a pre-existing tax for the betterment of Lorain county’s vocational schools.

DID NOT PASS

Issue 24: Lorain County Children’s Services 5-Year Renewal / 1.8 mills

Renew a tax levy that funds Lorain County Children Services.

PASSED

Issue 22: Oberlin City School District 5-Year Renewal / 2.0 mills

Renew a property tax in order to make permanent improvements in Oberlin’s school district, such as updating buildings and buses.

PASSED

Issue 21: Oberlin City School District 5-Year Renewal / 3.77 mills

Renew a property tax to raise money for day-to-day OCS operations such as staff salaries, school supplies, extracurricular activities, and athletics.

PASSED