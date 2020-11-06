Security Notebook

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

9:33 p.m. Campus Safety officers transported a student back to their residence hall after they were treated for an allergic reaction.

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

10:01 a.m. Officers and Oberlin Fire Department members responded to a fire alarm at Peters Hall. The cause of the alarm was found to be staff cleaning the smoke detector head, which accidentally activated the alarm. The alarm was reset.

4:06 p.m. A student came to the Campus Safety office saying that they had fallen off a skateboard and hit their head. The student declined transport to the hospital. Officers provided first aid and gave the student ice packs.

9:15 p.m. A resident of Noah Hall reported a strong odor of smoke, possibly marijuana, coming from a room on the second floor. An officer responded and spoke with the occupant of the room in question. A bowl of ashes and a grinder were observed in plain view. The officer disposed of the ashes and turned the grinder over to the Oberlin Police Department.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

1:12 a.m. A resident of East Hall reported vomit in the third-floor hallway. No one was located in the area, and a work order was filed for cleanup.

3:11 p.m. A student reported that they twisted their ankle while riding their skateboard. The student declined transport to the hospital. The student insisted that they would wait for Student Health to open for treatment.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020

12:21 p.m. A student requested a transport to Mercy Allen Hospital for medical treatment for a possibly sprained ankle. The transport was completed.

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

9:20 p.m. A student reported a strong odor of smoke on the second floor of South Hall. An officer responded, located the room in question, and after knocking several times with no answer, entered the room. A large ashtray containing cigarette butts was observed in plain view, along with a glass pipe that appeared to contain marijuana. The pipe was confiscated and turned over to the Oberlin Police Department.