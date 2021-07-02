Comic: Thinking Outside the Box

In March 2020, I began conversations with the Nord Center and the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion about founding a student organization cal...
As the pandemic subsides across the country, most college students are home for summer break. Some are taking the opportunity to spend time with famil...
“Oh, honey,” I hear from the other end of the phone, “your lungs are just covered in scar tissue.” I laugh and then wince as my newly fracture...
The summer break for rising second-year students is long — almost five months in fact. Stretching from the middle of May to the beginning of October...
As usual, I’m a prophet of sorts when predicting things going wrong at this institution. Recently, I’ve been reflecting on the first article I eve...