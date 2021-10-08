Judge Unseals Facebook Posts in Gibson’s Case

Four years ago, Gibson’s Bakery sued the College for defamation after College employees were allegedly seen distributing fliers at a student protest of the business. Last week, on Sept. 30, Judge John R. Miraldi from the Lorain County Court Of Common Pleas unsealed additional evidence in the case. The evidence is called “Exhibit G” and consists of Facebook records made by Allyn Gibson Jr. over a period of five years.

Some of the Facebook posts, which were all written between 2012 and 2017, express Allyn Jr.’s opinions toward Black people. In one post from 2016, Allyn Jr. wrote, “Not my fault most black ppl around my area suck.” In another post, he expressed his frustration over conversations about race.

“I wasn’t racist ever … but this **** and the way people treat me now because I am “white” is racist and is making me racist,” Allyn Jr. wrote. “I don’t owe a damn person a damn thing. If these lazy ***** want to start working then they could earn their own money. That’s what my family does for money… work.”

The evidence was unsealed after multiple attempts to bring the Facebook posts into the public record. First, in September 2019, the College’s attorneys petitioned Miraldi to unseal the posts and Miraldi denied the request. Later, in April 2020, several media organizations including Advance Ohio — owner of The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com — and News 5 Cleveland requested that the evidence be publicly released, which Miraldi again denied. Finally, in July, the media organizations submitted a writ of mandamus to the Ohio Supreme Court to force Judge Miraldi to release the Facebook posts. Before the Ohio Supreme Court made a decision, Miraldi decided to unseal them.