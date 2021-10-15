DIS/POSSESSION Exhibit Opens at the AMAM

On Sept. 15, the Allen Memorial Art Museum opened DIS/POSSESSION, an exhibit highlighting the Indigenous history of Northeast Ohio, in the hopes of stirring support for an Indigenous land acknowledgement project. The installation critiques the Western art world’s settler colonialist mindset in an effort to open conversations about the role of Indigenous land dispossession in Oberlin’s history and is on view now through Aug. 7, 2022

“DIS/POSSESSION will reveal how images are tools of colonization that create and reinforce dominant white historical narratives,” the AMAM’s website reads. “In fall 2021, the installation and related programs will explore the role that canonical American art has played in the erasure of Indigenous peoples and their stories. In spring 2022, we will consider the theme more broadly, asking how the AMAM has been able to grow and thrive as a direct result of global histories of dispossession.”

Assistant Curator of European and American Art and co-curator of the exhibition Alexandra Letvin chose to approach the project differently from others, placing an emphasis on collaboration. While a single curator typically makes all of the decisions, curators and educators have worked together throughout the whole process of curating DIS/POSSESSION. Letvin worked closely with Assistant Curator of Academic Programs Hannah Wirta Kinney to craft this sensitive exhibit in an educational manner.

Letvin addressed the necessity of centering self awareness throughout this process, regularly returning to a set of questions surrounding the exhibit’s central goals and intentions.

“How do we play with modes of relating to each other and conversing and making the museum a place for conversations that are difficult to have and are sensitive?” Letvin said. “How do we create this as a space that seems open to that?”

Letvin wanted the exhibit to serve as a space for AMAM visitors to confront Oberlin’s long mistreatment of Indigenous peoples. In the fall, the exhibit will focus specifically on the North American narrative, but in the spring, the exhibit widens to a global view. In the first installation, on display now, the pieces will explore the historical normalization of the American colonial mindset.

The exhibit’s three works include a photo of Yosemite Valley by Carleton Watkins, Andy Warhol’s screenprint, Sitting Bull, and Frederick E. Cohen’s painting, Bentley Simons Runyan Family. All of these pieces glorify a settler colonial history, which curators at the AMAM want to repurpose as an opportunity to start a conversation about land acknowledgement in Oberlin.

It may seem counterintuitive that this installation includes only pieces by white people; the original intention was to highlight Indigenous artists in the exhibit space. However, curators soon pivoted after acknowledging the ethical problems that arise when collecting and displaying Indigenous artwork.

“In terms of historic Indigenous art, we don’t collect in that area because there are so many ethical pitfalls and concerns,” Letvin said.

Instead of displaying Indigenous artwork in the AMAM — a space just reaching the precipice of acknowledging its history of displacing Indigenous peoples — curators chose these colonization-focused pieces to encourage the viewer to critically examine their own biases.

These three works had not been finalized as the first installation’s repertoire until recently. The project was an ongoing journey with weekly changes to the list of pieces exhibited. While planning DIS/POSSESSION, the concept of humility arose frequently; as white people, Letvin and Kinney felt this was especially important to keep in mind.

“We’ve really tried to embrace that [journey] and embrace kind of the humility that comes with that,” Letvin said. “That we don’t have all the answers, that it’s okay for this to be an iterative process where we’re all learning together.”

The curators recognize that the installation’s educational goal means that their product can’t stand as a final statement. Next year, the project will develop as students, educators, and community members interact with the exhibit. Kinney welcomes the evolving nature of DIS/POSSESSION and recognizes that the pieces’ main purpose is starting a conversation and a space for Indigenous people to speak their narrative.

“One of the questions we’ve also been thinking about a lot is how we listen,” Kinney said. “How we listen as curators, how we listen as experts, how we listen as an institution.”

To further enhance the reach of this installation, curators have planned programs to facilitate conversations before Oberlin students, faculty, and community members. For example, the AMAM has collaborated with Barefoot Dialogue to create a space for students to discuss and process Oberlin’s histories of dispossession. In these programs, Letvin and Kinney have been conscious of including many perspectives by consulting Indigenous community members, Oberlin students, and faculty.

“We were kind of consciously trying to bring in as many voices as possible and to be open to those critiques,” said Letvin.

Students returned to campus last week, a few weeks after the exhibit’s opening. Lauren Marohn, a College second-year, visited the exhibit during move-in. Last spring, Marohn took a class on the art of colonization and efforts to decolonize museums.

“A lot of our culture’s art is based in colonial and white supremacy ideologies, and I think working toward decolonizing our society starts with a discussion focused on Indigenous people,” Marohn said.

Marohn was thrilled when she heard about DIS/POSSESSION, excited to see the AMAM taking steps to speak up about the brutal histories of Oberlin’s Indigenous peoples.

“This type of work needs to be publicized more because we are students of a college situated on stolen Indigenous land — and that needs to be addressed,” Marohn said.

Letvin and Kinney are eager for more students to interact with the work and build discussions in the spaces they created for this purpose. Beyond the DIS/POSSESSION exhibit, Letvin and Kinney want to continue involving nature artists and land acknowledgement in the AMAM’s future. They are not collecting historical Indigenous art due to ethical problems that arise, but curators are eager to include more contemporary Native artists in AMAM galleries.

Both Letvin and Kinney are open to students reaching out with opinions, reactions, questions, and their own stories. Their goal is to facilitate student learning of Oberlin’s history and want to create spaces for students to grow through discussion. Their emails are [email protected] and [email protected].