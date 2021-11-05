OSCA+Celebrates+Halloweekend+with+Liquor+Treat

For each night of Halloweekend, the Oberlin Student Cooperative Association hosted OSCAns for a festive Oberlin tradition: Liquor Treat. Tank Hall hosted their event Friday, followed by Harkness House on Saturday and Keep Cottage on Sunday. On their respective nights, students living in the co-ops brewed alcoholic and non-alcoholic concoctions to serve to their costumed guests, chatted, and danced the night away.

For College second-year Ruby Martinez, the event showcased OSCA’s broad reach across campus. In addition to seeing everyone in Keep co-op, she enjoyed seeing students from the other co-ops come together. Each of the co- ops has created a community within their halls, so this event was a joint celebration of their work.

“We all live together and do this thing where we all cook and take care of each other and live in cooperation,” Martinez said. “This is a chance to all get together to have fun and celebrate each other.”

College second-year Leela Miller appreciated how creative everyone got with their costumes and drinks. She believes Liquor Treat was an opportunity for everyone to express their kookiest selves.

“I loved seeing everyone dressed up in bizarre costumes and getting to try the occasionally weird, occasionally gross, occasionally delicious drinks that they made,” she said. “It was such a great opportunity for people to put their creativity on display!”