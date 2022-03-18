Thrill, Movement, and Community: Dance Groups at Oberlin

VIBE Dance Co. is a student-run dance organization specializing in jazz and tap styles. Although this specialization sets them apart, it hardly con- strains them. VIBE has choreographed pieces to pop icons such as Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, big band swing music, eccentric alternative artists, and even partnered up for a show with Oberlin a cappella groups. In May, VIBE will host a performance at The ’Sco, and in late April, they will perform at the spring 2022 Student Dance Showcase. In addition to preparing their own choreography, VIBE also hosts dance workshops open to those of all levels. “[The workshops are meant] to engage the larger dance community and have fun exchanging skills and technique,” said College fourth-year Windley Knowlton. But first and foremost, beyond technique or skill, VIBE hopes to foster an accepting community. “We’re also planning on hosting a VIBE clothing swap as a bonding event that also engages with the local community and ends up with donation boxes for Goodwill,” Knowlton said. Keep an eye out for what’s next on Instagram @vibe_dance_company.