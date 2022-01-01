Junior+Show+Display

This display from Eva’s junior show over the summer features three separate pieces. In the center is a doll with a ceramic head, hands, and feet made by Eva, and its midsection made up of a cloth print of a bowl. The doll is strung upside down, its feet tied to a wooden spoon, which is in turn tied to the ceiling by wax yarn that Eva spun themselves. Eva described how the archetype of the upside-down man seeking wisdom comes from a Talmudic, or perhaps Midrashic, story about a rabbi who ties himself upside down to gain wisdom, along with a similar Norse story and the Hanged Man card in Tarot. Behind the hanging doll are three identical scroll boxes rolled up to different lengths, which are set out with the sephirot. Eva says they’re also meant to be set out like a Shabbos table, although they devolve as they go further up.