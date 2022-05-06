Ceramics and Concerts in the Pottery Co-op

This semester, members and ExCo students have showcased their work at the Maker’s Markets and at the Empty Mugs fundraiser. Maker’s Markets are hosted several times over the course of the school year and give Oberlin students the opportunity to sell their projects. Empty Mugs is an annual charity event where Pottery Co-op members compete to see who can make the most cups and bowls to sell. All proceeds go to Oberlin Community Services.

Recently, Pottery Co-op interim co-president and College third-year Dalia Tomilchik has turned the co-op into an event space to promote community bonding and membership.

“I just felt like this year, people weren’t as connected because of [COVID-19], so I wanted to have a party for everyone to get to know each other,” Tomilchik said. “A lot of new people came that weren’t even part of the Pottery Co-op, but now they are. I feel like it built a community.”

Located in the backyard of the co-op, the concert showcased several Oberlin students and many genres, including noise musician Coronet, the indie band Family Picnic, and the house-style musician DJ Sour.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time, and I just finally set a date and texted people asking if they wanted to perform,” said Tomilchik.

While the Pottery Co-op is working on increasing information accessibility, Oberlin College and community members can find membership information on the Pottery Co-op Instagram @oberlin.pottery.coop.

“I love all the mechanical parts of it, and it’s also such a good learning experience,” said Tomilchik. “So much of the art department within the College doesn’t really give you the full experience; you learn a part of something. But here, you get to learn how to make clay, how to use clay, and how to make everything from start to finish.”