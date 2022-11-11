In+Memory+of+Maura+Olivero

March 15, 2001 – November 4, 2022

Conservatory fourth-year Maura Olivero passed away on Friday, Nov. 4. Olivero was a Trumpet major and is remembered by friends, colleagues, and professors as a talented, kind, supportive, and cheerful force in every space they occupied. The community gathered to celebrate Olivero and stand vigil this past Wednesday evening. Olivero’s friends and family spoke and performed music in memory of their loved one.

The Oberlin Review staff offers its condolences to everyone touched by Olivero’s life and light.

Maura, you are missed.