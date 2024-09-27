At last…Another’s heartbeat

the silhouettes of their bond visible still at the last glow of the sun

they experience each other and the life of the night as it begins to stir

standing there in silence holding hands

no rush to go back inside

there is so much beauty and comfort in being in love and just being…

– amidst sounds of buzzing

chirps

crickets

the pleasant but irregular blowing of the wind

fireflies dancing in step with the light of the moon

how strange it is to become aware of another’s heartbeat but forget one’s own –

finally love.

Khaliifah ibn Rayford Daniel, also known as Marcellus Williams, was executed Tuesday for the murder of Felicia “Lisha” Gayle. Despite pleas from prosecutors and the victim’s family to spare his life, reports of contaminated evidence, and calls for a stay of execution from hundreds of petitioners and activists, the execution proceeded. His last written statement was, “All praise be to Allah in every situation!!!”

The Review condemns the killing of Khaliifah ibn Rayford Daniel and the use of the death penalty as a form of punishment. We extend our condolences to both the Gayle and Williams families.