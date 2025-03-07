Allie Sandt Showcases Incredible Depth With Powerful Vocals

Folk-rock artist Allie Sandt catalyzed a shift in the emotional experience of music at The ’Sco this past Saturday. At just 22 years old, her vocals exude a richness and maturity reminiscent of a young Adele. Sandt was previously the primary songwriter, singer, and bassist of indie rock band Seeing Double — their song “Leah” went viral on TikTok and led to some of their success before the members went their separate ways near the end of their college years. Since then, Sandt has released three singles: “The Flood,” “The Right Time,” and, most recently, “Ace.”

Starting strong, Sandt opened the show with a funky guitar groove, the intro and core of “Ace.” This riff continues to propel the melodic flow that blends immaculately with Sandt’s powerful vocals throughout the song. “The Flood” and “The Right Time” did not cease to amaze me as well. Sandt excellently delivered emotion across the audience; I felt as if the lyrics rose up with the vibrations of the bass.

With only three singles released as an independent artist, Sandt performed a handful of unreleased songs. In the first, titled “Amanda Antiques,” she allowed the audience a glimpse into the story that not only inspired the song but reaffirmed her decision to pursue a career in music.

“It’s a song I wrote after meeting the owner of an antique store in upstate New York,” Sandt said. “It was this woman named Amanda, and we got to talking for a half hour. I told her I’m a musician. I just played some shows. I’m graduating college in six months. I was like, ‘I want to keep doing this, but I don’t know.’ She said to me, ‘Look, I’m doing what I love. Do what you love too. If you’re a musician, go for it.’ So, I wrote a song about my experience with her. That’s my favorite song of the set.”

Sandt’s stories came to life through her vibrant vocals and quirky dances, engaging the audience to move and sing along with her. Deepening the singer–audience connection, she elaborated on her creative process, from music to lyricism.

“Almost always, coming up with music has been while I’m driving — a long drive,” Sandt said. “I have nothing to do and I’m just singing to myself. Lyrics come last for me. They’re the hardest part, and I get most of the ideas for that from reading everything from fiction books to poems. There’s the cliché where nothing is original, and I think that’s so true. It’s like repurposing, I guess?”

Anecdotes served as a playful storytelling accompaniment in between songs. Having just graduated in May 2024, Sandt conversed with the crowd naturally, forming connections through asking questions about Oberlin and sharing behind-the-scenes stories of their journey around Cleveland.

“I wish I had [a process to my storytelling] because it’s very chaotic,” Sandt said. “From playing a lot of shows in a row, you start to get a little bit of a script unintentionally. But there’s gonna be a few curveballs that come out before I know it does. It cracks the band up. You really have to be a good public speaker. Even though singing is public, it is so much different than speaking; the courage and the fluidity for singing is planned, and you know what you’re gonna say.”

Although Seeing Double had split up as a band, two of the members — vocalist Ali McQueeney and guitarist Michael Aaron — graced The ’Sco’s stage with Sandt and drummer Mia Abazis. It was immediately clear that the musicians’ relationships extended beyond show business; before the night started, they held hands and gave each other a pep talk on the stage. The warmth of their friendship contributed to the intimate, cozy atmosphere of the night.

“I have amazing people that I’m doing it with, and that’s been the best part,” Sandt said. “We’re laughing, we’re driving together, and you need good people to surround yourself with when you’re going to be with each other 24/7. I’m lucky to have people that are go with the flow, easy, fun. They keep it light.”

The night was successful, to say the least. I overheard many audience members describing how they had been moved by her songs, and rightfully so.

“My end goal is to be doing this kind of thing,” Sandt said. “Being in the car, driving to the next show, selling the merch, talking to the people. I hope my music can be a way to bring people together because that’s what I love, and it’s what this music has done for this band. I hope it’s about community.”