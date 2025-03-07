Possible Repeal of Inflation Reduction Act Could Cost College Millions

Republican control of both Chambers of Congress and the presidency has raised the prospect of repealing portions or the entirety of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Such an act would potentially deprive Oberlin of funding for the College’s implementation of the Sustainable Infrastructure Program.

The Inflation Reduction Act was the headlining achievement of the Biden administration. It aimed to bolster investment in clean energy in order to create jobs, reduce emissions, better supply chains, and reduce energy costs.

Prior to the IRA’s enactment, the College began the Sustainable Infrastructure Program, which aimed to convert campus buildings to sustainable geothermal power. Since the program was in place prior to the IRA, the College was eligible to receive a direct payment from the Federal Government as part of the act’s aim of bolstering sustainable infrastructure.

“The third-party assessment of our project by the financial consultant firm EY estimates the College has the potential to receive between $38–54 million to offset the costs of our Sustainable Infrastructure Program,” Karen Bontrager, executive assistant to the Office of the Vice President for Finance and Administration, wrote in an email to the Review. “We would anticipate the reimbursement in fiscal year 2027 to support the repayment of debt issued for the project.”

The College would use any IRA money to pay off loans that it took out for the SIP.

“[The] IRA did not influence our commitment or motivate our choices around sustainability, but it certainly eases the overall costs to achieve our goals,” Bontrager wrote.

The College financed the project through climate bonds, which are loans given to projects that have a verified positive impact on the climate. Kestrel Verifiers, a verifier of climate bonds, approved the program to use these bonds. Oberlin became the second college campus in the country to use the financing method, after Stanford University. In doing so, it was able to raise $80 million. According to Bontrager, the bonds have the lowest cost of capital that the College has ever used in its history. (“Oberlin Raised $80 Million in Climate Bonds to Fund Sustainable Infrastructure Project,” The Oberlin Review, Aug, 20, 2021).

A 2023 estimate from the Wharton School of Business expected that the Inflation Reduction Act would cost over $1 trillion between 2022–2031. As such, it was the single largest climate spending bill in American history, and was touted by Biden as the most significant piece of climate legislation that the nation ever passed. The cost of the plan is the reason cited by Republicans in seeking to roll it back.

The denial of IRA funding means that the college could not use IRA funds to pay back the loans that it had taken out. However, it would not interfere with the completion of the SIP, which is in its fifth year, as the College already has the funds for the project.

“The primary impact if these funds are not received is that the college would use traditional sources to cover the repayment of debt,” Bontrager wrote.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump spoke about rolling back President Biden’s climate policies and goals, including at least portions of the IRA. Prior to the election, Republicans voted 54 times in the House and Senate to revoke parts of the Bill. Since taking office, President Trump also rescinded Executive Order 14082, which was signed by Biden to help with the implementation of the IRA. Billionaire and Department of Governmental Efficiency de facto head Elon Musk also called for the repeal of the act in December.