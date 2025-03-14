Mental Health Must Be Prioritized in Juvenile Justice Systems

The nationwide mental health crisis disproportionately affects incarcerated youth. Most of us are familiar with the concept of mental health, whether we have personally gone through a crisis, witnessed our loved ones struggle, or seen a (typically inaccurate) portrayal in various forms of media. We know it exists — at least those of us who believe that mental health is a “real thing” — but how do we approach it?

Each Monday, I make my way to Lorain County Juvenile Detention Center to volunteer for Writers in Residence, a 501(c)(3) organization started by Zachary Thomas that hosts creative writing workshops and mentorship programs to give incarcerated youth a voice. Each week, we give residents a different prompt, whether it is writing a poem, a letter, or a story that answers a question. Before each workshop, residents rate their mood on a scale of 1–10. After the workshop, they rate their mood again. I do not need to see the numerical difference to realize the impact that the workshop has had on them. What I love about this program is the ability to connect with the residents on a personal level. I have personally experienced their joy for expressing a voice that they did not previously know they had, as well as seeing their faces light up when someone gives them a listening ear.

According to the CDC, approximately one in five children 3–17 years of age suffer from a mental, emotional, or behavioral challenge in any given year. For youth in detention centers, this statistic spikes up to 70 percent. With such high prevalence, it is easy to become complacent and accept this crisis as fact — unchangeable and inevitable. This especially applies to youth in detention centers, already outcast from society and avoided in daily conversation. Incarcerated youth deserve support, education, and fair treatment that will reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and allow them to re-enter society more healed and informed than before.

Incarcerating youth in itself is counterproductive, so it is no surprise that mental health and wellbeing is such a large issue among youth that spend their days behind bars. A review of evidence documenting issues in the juvenile justice system revealed many alarming findings about youth incarceration: youth released from incarceration suffer very high recidivism, most research studies confirm that incarceration increases recidivism, and large cuts in youth incarceration do not result in increased youth crime. Juvenile justice reformation is an ongoing effort, and one way to begin to address these issues is by looking at one of the core problems: mental health.

One of the benefits of addressing mental health issues in incarcerated youth is that those who receive treatment are less likely to face incarceration again. With increasing attention being given to mental health awareness and strategies to approach mental health support in youth, many studies are being conducted to examine the impact of these growing efforts. One study examined the relationship between the linkage of mental health services and overall functioning and recidivism rates. After successfully linking 75 percent of eligible youth to these services, researchers found that youth demonstrated fewer dangerous behaviors, as well as improved functioning in family and school settings. Compared to 72 percent of all arrested youth that had another arrest, youth that were linked to mental health services revealed reduced recidivism rates of just 42 percent.

If reducing recidivism rates and improving the quality of life of incarcerated youth is as easy as linking them to mental health services, there are a few steps we must take. The easiest and most accessible one is conversation. By normalizing the topic of mental health in conversation, we can begin to think about how we can each play our parts in improving the wellbeing of youth in our community. Many resources — local and national — exist that advocate for this exact mission. By forming community chapters, student organizations, and support groups, we can work toward improving mental health and reducing recidivism rates. It is not easy to spend your childhood behind bars, but it is easy to be an advocate and give a voice to members of our community who are less privileged.