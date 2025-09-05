Students Move Into Woodland Hall as Construction Continues

Last week, the first residents of Woodland Hall moved into the newly-constructed building. The 402-bed building is the largest residence hall on campus and the first dormitory to open since Kahn Hall in 2010. Its first week in use, however, has not gone without some hiccups.

Despite previous plans for the dorm to be completed by the start of the semester, construction continues into the school year due to a manufacturing error with the building’s exterior. Additionally, students have experienced multiple evacuations due to an overactive fire alarm system. These problems are currently being resolved by Gilbane Construction, the contractor who built the new dorm.

Though the first students moved in by mid-August, construction of the external parts of the building continues due to an issue with the hall’s sealant, which forced a delay in the completion of the building. Last semester, Gilbane Construction discovered a fault in the waterproof sealant that had been installed in the building prior to bricklaying. According to Assistant Vice President and Dean of Residence Life and Auxiliary Services Mark Zeno, the sealant failed a water test that was administered due to a manufacturing defect. At the cost of the contractor, the sealant and bricks were removed and are currently being replaced. Because the work on the inside was completed, Oberlin was able to receive an occupancy permit from the Oberlin Fire Chief in June.

Currently, construction on the building takes place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and privacy film, which lets in natural light but prevents any view into or out of the windows, has been installed in dorm rooms.

Students who wrote to the Review said that they have not been too bothered by the sounds of the construction due to the building’s insulation, but have found the privacy screens to be annoying.

“The construction has not [affected] my experience in Woodland at this point, beyond the covers on the windows which do add to the overall feeling of sterility in Woodland,” College fourth-year Natalie Spicka wrote to the Review.

College fourth-year Muhsen Al-Dajani echoed Spicka’s statement.

“The construction hasn’t been on my side of the building, and to be honest, even in the hallways, its sound doesn’t carry much,” he said. “The building is very well insulated, and the walls are thick enough to keep sound inside, which is really nice.”

Woodland’s fire alarm system has also caused disruptions to residents, with four alarms going off in the first week. According to Zeno, the fire alarm system’s programming needs to be changed, as the system is currently triggering all of the fire alarms in the building when one goes off for a minor reason. Zeno explained that the system should be able to distinguish between the severity of the issue and sound the alarm for the whole building only when it detects a larger problem.

He said that Gilbane Construction is currently working with the vendors of the fire alarm system to reprogram the system.

College fourth-year Valerie Clelland said that the fire alarms have been the biggest problem of her time living in Woodland.

“I don’t know if it’s some kind of faulty system or if having 400 people all in one building has something to do with it, but there have been at least three in the time I’ve been here,” she said. “That makes me more than a little apprehensive.”

Construction on Woodland Hall began in 2023, as the College felt it needed a new building to cater to its growing enrollment and the need to renovate many aging buildings on campus. The hall was designed by The Collaborative, which is based in Toledo. The building will be certified under the LEED Gold standard and was built to be integrated into the Sustainable Infrastructure Program. The overall cost of the project was $55 million.

With the extra capacity that Woodland affords, Residence Life has temporarily taken Johnson House, Old Barrows, and Fairchild Hall offline for such renovations.

Unlike other residence halls on campus, Woodland is primarily composed of suites with four single rooms connected to a shared bathroom, kitchenette, and dining area. Students who wrote to the Review have found the amenities in Woodland to be plentiful, but do have certain apprehensions about the new hall. While the addition of kitchenettes drew praise, others said the building was sterile and that they had hoped to have the ability to cook in their rooms. They also criticized the windows for not opening.

“Having my own bathroom and kitchenette has been a major improvement in quality of life in the dorms this year, though I wish there had been some form of stove or oven,” Spicka said. “Overall, Woodland feels sterile, but the amenities are nicer than those of other dorms.”

While agreeing about the amenities, Clelland criticized the sealed windows.

“The fact that the windows don’t open at all does strike me as a safety concern and is also just generally irritating, but since the air conditioning has been working so far, it’s not as bad as it could be,” she said.