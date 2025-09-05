City Moves to Rezone Residential Plots for Kendal Expansion

Oberlin’s City Council is considering a proposal to rezone two plots of land on the north side of town for an expansion of the Kendal at Oberlin retirement community.

The rezoning proposal is the first step toward the construction of additional residences for Kendal at Oberlin, which would need to be approved by a separate action of Council before moving forward. The proposal now moves forward to its third and final reading at the Sept. 15 public meeting, after which it will either be voted down or put into effect. City Council has voted unanimously in favor of the proposal at both of its first two readings, despite concerns raised by homeowners regarding the neighborhood footprint of the proposed development

If approved, the new developments would be split between two plots of land immediately neighboring Kendal’s current campus, both of which are already owned by Kendal.

According to a preliminary planning document submitted to the Council, development in the north plot could include up to 24 residences as either single-story cottages or multi-story apartment buildings. The south plot would feature a larger apartment building of up to three stories, incorporating up to 126 individual residences.

Planning documents also call for the clearing of mature trees in the north plot, which is currently uninhabited. The south plot — which consists largely of open green space — contains a single one-story duplex owned by Kendal. The house is currently uninhabited and is occasionally used by Kendal to house summer interns, according to Seth Vilensky, CEO of Kendal at Oberlin. Kendal has no immediate plans to demolish the house, Vilensky said, calling it “very productive and helpful to our internship program.”

Community members whose properties neighbor the proposed development have voiced concern over increased traffic along North Main Street and North Pleasant Street, especially during school drop-off and pick-up times. A new Oberlin middle school — approved by Council in 2024 — would immediately border the Kendal development and would also bring heavy traffic to the area. Residents have also expressed concern that their homes could lose value due to anticipated light and noise pollution from the new apartment-style Kendal building.

John Bevan, a community member and homeowner whose property neighbors the planned development, has raised concerns about the proposal at both of its public readings. At the Aug. 18 City Council meeting, Bevan brought forward a letter on behalf of 38 signatories, requesting that Kendal present a scaled-down proposal that would include only 56 units in the south plot. The signatories also requested that those units be planned as cottage-style, rather than apartment housing, and that they maintain at least 85 feet of green space between new construction and existing homes.

Bevan called the outcome of Tuesday’s vote “discouraging,” saying he was unsatisfied with the current state of the proposal.

“It would help myself and my neighbors feel better about this if Council would ask Kendal to resubmit a new plan in good faith that showed a scaled-down model of what they wanted to do,” Bevan said. “However, I’m hopeful because Council has continued to reiterate that this is just the zoning, and not any actual building plans that they’re approving.”

Kendal representatives have promised to conduct a detailed traffic study prior to submitting final construction plans for Council’s review.

“We share the concerns of the neighbors in terms of traffic,” Vilensky said. “We want to do it right, and we will absolutely do the analysis necessary to figure out what traffic it would add.”

Before proceeding with the vote, Council members reassured concerned residents that rezoning the chosen plots did not grant permission for construction, and that detailed building plans would need to be submitted and approved by the Council before any planned development could begin.

“If we approve this preliminary, it comes back to us,” Councilmember Joe Waltzer said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We can make sure we’re comfortable with your solutions to all those things. So this is not the final approval.”

The third and final review of the rezoning proposal will occur on Sept. 15. Community members can attend the open meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 85 South Main Street.