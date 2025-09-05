Maike Anthony: Memorization Master, Guinness World Record Holder, ExCo Instructor

College second-year Maike Anthony is a two-time Guinness World Record-holder. In 2022, as a high school student in Brazil, he broke the record for most decimal places of Euler’s number memorized — up to 10,122 decimal places. He currently holds the record for memorizing the most decimal places of phi, or the golden ratio, — 5,004 decimal places — which he achieved Jan. 7, 2025, on Oberlin’s campus. This semester, Maike will be teaching an Experimental College class titled Memory and Learning.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What first made you interested in breaking a world record?

I started to get interested in memory methods and learning methods at the beginning of high school. I used to participate in math competitions, and I thought that it would be very cool and very useful if I learned how to do mental math well. I started to read this book about mental math, and this book mentioned how to memorize numbers, because if you can memorize numbers, you can do longer calculations because you can hold the numbers in your memory for longer and longer numbers. I kept learning about these methods and the book claimed that you could memorize anything if you had the right methods. I found it very interesting. It sounded very fake, but I felt like I should try it at least, to check it out. And then I kept reading about memory methods, and I saw that they actually work. It’s possible for you to memorize absolutely anything you want if you have the right methods.

You won your first world record while still in high school. Why did you decide to go for it and how did you train?

The reason why I broke my first record was because I wanted to apply the methods to something that had international significance. Before that, I had memorized things like the periodic table, all of the countries in the world, their capitals, things like that. But I wanted to memorize something that had international significance. So I looked for a world record. I found this one: at the time, around 4,500 digits of Euler’s number had been memorized, and I decided to memorize 10,122 digits. I started to practice that. I spent all of 2021 working toward it. It took one year of training. I would spend six to ten hours in a single day practicing, memorizing, or reciting the digits. In the beginning, it would take very long to recite them all. I kept practicing and training and, in 2022, I broke the record. I recited all the digits, I took the witnesses, the timekeeper, and all of that, recorded and submitted the evidence to Guinness.

How did you feel after breaking the record?

When I broke the record, I felt extremely tired … extremely dead and tired. It’s absolutely exhausting to recite continuously without any break or any water for hours. It takes very long, and you’re just sitting there the whole time, blindfolded. It’s very tiring.

Was it any easier your second time around?

The second record was definitely much easier because I knew what I was doing, and I knew how to do it. During my first record, I did not know if I could ever do it because throughout the training, I would make mistakes when I was reciting sometimes, because I was tired, for instance. It was very hard to keep concentrating the whole time. But for my second record, I already knew what I was capable of doing, so it was much easier. I feel like people’s beliefs about what they’re capable of can change what they’re capable of doing. I also had more effective and efficient systems for memorization my second time. But also my beliefs about myself changed. I was more confident, and I knew what to do.

You have also been teaching memory techniques through your YouTube channel. What has that journey looked like?

I’ve always thought of my YouTube channel as a way to teach learning and memory methods for everyone, independent of income. I started my YouTube channel to teach study methods for the admission exam in my state. Most people where I come from usually take courses, and they have to pay to take these preparatory courses for exams and so on. I didn’t have the money to pay for one, so I studied on my own. After I got into the school, I decided to teach how I practice and how I trained for the admission exam. I kept doing that as I learned about memory methods and as I learned about learning methods. I saw a lot of value in it, and I knew that it was very difficult to get access to that. My YouTube channel has always been focused on just sharing knowledge for free online.

Now you’re going to be teaching similar techniques through an ExCo. What topics do you hope to focus on this semester? What do you hope to get across?

My idea for the ExCo is to teach people memory and learning methods that can be used for things like boosting your GPA, decreasing the time you spend studying so you have more free time with your friends, or practicing for exams like the MCAT, LSAT, and GRE. Or maybe just to see what your memory is capable of. These would be the purposes of the ExCo and the methods are going to be about memorization as well as study methods.

How do you think using memory techniques has impacted your academic and personal life and how do you hope to help people similarly?

I feel that the way it impacted my life was by making my life easier. I am a very social person. I really like to spend time with my friends and I want to be as efficient as I can. I believe the most important learning we get from life is what we learn from other people in terms of communicating, having friends, and so on, not just book knowledge. If you can get book knowledge quicker and faster and more effectively, you can get more free time to gain knowledge with your friends and talk to people, meet new people, and all of that. So, I think that’s what the method is helping me with the most.

I would say that another thing that it helped me with was to give me confidence that I can learn anything. Before I knew the methods, I felt that I was not capable of learning everything that I wanted to. There were some things that I would feel afraid of trying to learn because I would think I would not be capable of it. But after I learned the methods, I got the confidence and I hope to give people this type of experience and this type of confidence through my ExCo.