Men’s Soccer Dominates Hiram with 4-0 Win

The men’s soccer team is off to a strong start after leveling the season with one win and one loss with a commanding 4–0 win against the Hiram College Terriers this past Sunday. The shutout victory on home turf at Fred Shults Field marked a promising bounce-back for the Yeomen after dropping their first game of the season.

The match held personal significance for Oberlin’s new Assistant Coach Shelby Edwards, a former standout on the Hiram men’s soccer team and a former Hiram coach. Now, in just his second game on the Oberlin sideline, Edwards praised the Yeomen’s teamwork in an interview after the match.

“They really rallied,” Edwards said. “Whether that was for me, for themselves, the team, [or] the program in general … they came on and showed a desire to really put it to ’em. We saw them start to play what we’ve been putting into practice — whether that was the freshmen or the guys returning — so it’s good to see it all coming together and to see the team gel, whether that was emotionally or physically on the field.”

When asked about his experience joining the coaching staff at Oberlin, Edwards expressed excitement to be a part of the team after initial uncertainty.

“This was my first home game at Oberlin, [and] it’s everything that I could have expected,” he said. “The team, [Head] Coach [Blake] New, the faculty at Oberlin, and the community in general has really embraced me with open arms. I won’t lie — I was really hesitant [to take] the job at first, because I didn’t know if I would fit the community or the atmosphere. But I’ve really taken to it and […] am excited for the next three months with the rest of the season coming up.”

Edwards conceded that the match had “a lot of emotions” for him as a former Hiram coach. “I have a lot of respect for the coaches, the players, and the programs over there at Hiram,” he said, “And it was definitely a moment where I had to take a step back and appreciate what was going on. That whole program [at Hiram] gave me a lot, and it was nice to kind of send it off like that. We got a win, but it was a respectful win and a hard-fought win all around.”

That hard work was on full display from the start of the match. Just 50 seconds into the game, fourth-year center midfielder Louis Gandelheid converted a penalty kick after the Yeomen drew a foul inside the box. Gandelheid made a calculated shot into the corner of the net to give Oberlin an immediate 1–0 lead.

“Mentally, I always choose where I am going to shoot a penalty before the game has started,” Gandelheid wrote in an email to the Review when asked how he prepares for moments like PKs. “That way I am not deciding where I am going to put it as I am about to take it … I think that it was important to score my first penalty, especially this early in the season, because that is going to help my confidence with them once we get deeper in the season.”

Gandelheid commented that scoring in the first minute helped his team to “open the floodgates.”

“Getting a goal that early helps the team as a whole play more calm and relaxed, which leads to more chances created,” Gandelheid wrote in the email. “It allowed us to settle into the match with confidence, knowing we had control from the start.”

Oberlin continued to pressure the Terriers’ defense, and it paid off again just 20 minutes later. Another foul in the box resulted in a second PK, which Gandelheid confidently slotted home for his second goal of the day, extending the Yeomen’s lead to 2–0.

Defensively, the Yeomen were dominant. The back line of second-year Hudson Gazdak, fourth-year Matthew Taubman, and third-year Michael Dolton limited Hiram to just eight shots throughout the match. Second-year goalkeeper Lukas Verling made three saves to preserve the clean sheet and record the team’s first shutout of the season. When asked about his early impressions of Oberlin’s defensive unit, Verling credited his new teammates with an impressive performance.

“It’s a young team, we have [13] freshmen. One of them is injured, and another one sustained a concussion during the Hiram game, but I feel that they have a lot of potential,” Verling said. “They’re eager and willing to work […], and they are willing to defend and throw themselves in to protect the goal. I think [that mentality] is a great foundation to build on. Combined with our more experienced defense, I think we have a good troop.”

In the 63’, the sophomore midfield duo Walter Gomez-Torres and Kelan Fay continued the offensive pressure. Fay connected with Gomez-Torres to put the Yeomen ahead 3-0.

Oberlin capped off the scoring in the final minutes when a cross from third-year Enrique Porras Jr. deflected off a Hiram defender and into the net for an own goal. The late tally sealed the 4–0 win and capped off an all-around team performance.

Sunday’s game also featured a special halftime scrimmage between the Oberlin men’s soccer team and the Oberlin club soccer team. The friendly match was well received by fans and players alike and reflected the team’s effort to strengthen the connection between varsity athletes and the broader campus community.