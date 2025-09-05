AMAM Exhibits Address Questions of Radical Artwork

The Allen Memorial Art Museum currently has two exhibitions showing through December. Located in the Stern Gallery, “Picturing Paris: Monet and the Modern City” is right next to the other temporary exhibit, “Kitsch, Craft, Critique,” which is in the Ellen Johnson Gallery. The former brings together impressionist artworks, Japanese prints, and Monet’s early cityscapes to showcase a portrait of Paris and its art in the late 1800s. The latter exhibit appears to be the opposite. “Kitsch, Craft, Critique” focuses on the Pattern and Decoration movement of the mid-1970s to 1980s. Works are campy, maximalist, and strange. However, the two exhibits are not as disparate as they may seem. Putting them in conversation with one another illuminates much about cultural appreciation and radical artmaking.

Ellen Johnson ’33 Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art and Curator of “Kitsch, Craft, Critique” Sam Adams detailed in a phone interview how the works in their exhibit were radical for their time.

“When you get to know the individual works, you see that they’re deeply critical of Western hegemony and heteropatriarchy. Those critiques are concealed in a way that will not be available to everyone to understand,” Adams said. “I think of every single artwork in the exhibition as being in drag. It performs with silliness, flamboyance, and ornateness.”

Adams discussed the artist Ellen Lesperance, who makes semi-abstract paintings based on patterns of knitwear worn at feminist protests in the ’70s and ’80s. Lesperance is an example of Pattern and Decoration artists who concealed their critiques of Western heteropatriarchy.

“You might sense that they’re about craft,” Adams said. “If you see the work it kind of looks like a pelvic region and pink, so you might sense that it’s about femininity. But you wouldn’t necessarily know that whole story.”

Monet may be best known for his series Water Lilies. Yet, students can learn a lot from the three cityscapes in the AMAM. Marlise Brown, the curator of “Picturing Paris” and Associate Curator of European and American work before 1900, described the exhibit in a Zoom interview.

“Impressionism as a term and cohesive style doesn’t really become established until 1874, seven years after these three works are made,” Brown said. “But I think that a lot of the core tenets of the style were beginning to be seen in these three works.”

Broadly defined, impressionism uses broad brushstrokes and flattened space in an attempt to capture the fleeting quality of light. Brown explained the novelty of Monet’s paintings.

“In our present 21st-century view of Monet, we kind of take for granted what a radical shift in painting was happening at this time,” Brown explained. “Part of that is because we see impressionist paintings on our credit cards and the backdrop of a dentist office. There’s certainly been a commercialization of impressionism, but at the time, it was considered extremely radical, the subject matter that they were choosing to focus on rather than these grand historical narratives.”

College fourth-year August Thigpen explored both the “Picturing Monet” and “Kitsch, Craft, Critique” exhibits. In the process, she discovered the history of kitsch and its feminist roots.

“One thing that I really liked about that exhibit that I also wasn’t expecting was learning the origins of kitsch as a protest against certain forms of art being considered as being devalued because of their historical associations with femininity,” Thigpen said.

The exhibit also brought up questions of cultural appropriation versus appreciation. Many Pattern and Decoration artists were white, but drew inspiration from other cultures’ art forms. For instance, some artists incorporated stylistic elements of Persian carpets into their pieces.

“At Oberlin, students are so keyed into cultural appropriation,” Adams said. “I think this is a slightly different example where it’s not that these artists of the ’70s and ’80s were exploiting non-Western art — they were really revering it.”

Thigpen reflected on what defines cultural appreciation.

“Appreciation [involves] permission with and deep engagement with people from that culture,” she said. “A lot of the time when it veers [into] appropriation is when it gets completely stolen and removed from the culture that it was originally a part of.”

Brown spoke on the inspiration that impressionism took from Japanese artwork. She determined that the works in her exhibit represented an example of cultural appreciation.

“There are certainly impressionist works or works made by impressionist painters that fall more into the appropriation category; those aren’t in the exhibition,” Brown said. “These are doing something that is still quite innovative and not deriving without understanding the roots of the way that space is represented in Japanese prints.”

The two exhibits present vastly different art styles — the kitsch, bright and fun, and the impressionists, more naturalistic and grounded. Yet they address similar questions.

“Visually, especially between Monet and kitsch, there may not immediately be a through line,” Brown said. “But a lot of the artworks that you’ll see in Sam’s exhibition are playing off of ideas of modernism that will take on new life in the 20th and 21st centuries.”