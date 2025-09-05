In the Practice Room with Victoria Bussert: Professor of Music Theater

Victoria Bussert is a prolific theater director, with a résumé boasting 38 seasons at the Great Lakes Theater in Cleveland and 18 seasons with Idaho Shakespeare Festival. Her over 400 directing credits include the Danish Premier of Avenue Q and the European premiers of Lizzie and [title of show]. She taught for 27 years at Baldwin Wallace University before joining the Oberlin faculty this year as director of Music Theater. She has acquired such accolades as the Cleveland Arts Prize for theater and dance and the Cleveland Critics Award for Best Musical of the Year for her recent production at Great Lakes of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, which she will also direct at Oberlin this semester.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What convinced you to come to Oberlin?

Many schools say, “Well, we have a music program and we have a theater program, so now we have music theater.” That results in nobody really being a specialist in this art form, and a lot of unhappy faculty, because they have to learn new rep and it’s not their area. Oberlin said, “We’re going to do this differently. We’re going to go from scratch.” Every single person working here is a music theater specialist. That’s unique in this country. This art really is its own thing — it is as legit as Shakespeare and opera, but because of the way it’s been treated in higher education, people think it’s just entertainment. It actually has the widest reach because it’s not perceived as elitist.

Oberlin has always had a reputation of being way ahead in everything. I can tell you the industry is ecstatic that Oberlin is doing this and they can’t wait to see the kind of artists it’s going to produce.

How has the transition been?

Fantastic. I love the students here. You look around and you’re like, “These are the people who will change the world.” The faculty in every area is at the highest end, so they lift us up because nobody is looking at us as competition. Everybody is like, “Come join us. How can we help?” It’s been a revelation. I have not experienced this anywhere in the country. I have done a lot of advising on new programs and I’ve never seen anything like it.

Can you tell me more about your international directing credits?

I’ve done a lot of work in Denmark. I’ve worked in London. I’ve worked in Russia. It’s fabulous. Sometimes, here, we get locked into a certain style of training, but in other parts of the world they train actors differently. It’s great as a director to absorb different ways of training. The first show we’re doing here is Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. I have a friend who worked at the Moscow Art Theater and I got to direct students from the St. Petersburg Academy in Russia, so here, we are going to work on the Russian dynamic of acting. There’s a thing in the U.S. called tablework where you sit around the table for a few days and you talk. The Russians are like, “Get up! You’re going to figure it out on our feet! Get up! Come on!” That’s what we’re doing because we need that energy in this piece.

In your vast breadth of work, has there been a particular project that has been especially fulfilling for you?

It’s always whatever I’m working on. I’m about to open Sunday in the Park with George downtown, and then I’m going to follow it with Great Comet and then Spring Awakening — these are a director’s dreams. It’s nice to be at a point in my career where I can say no to things that don’t interest me.

What projects aren’t you interested in doing?

I am not your person for Legally Blonde or Annie — they don’t speak to me. They’re completely valid, but there are people who will enjoy those far more than me, and those people should do it. I’m your Sondheim person. Give me Great Comet. Let’s dive into War and Peace.

Do you have a personal philosophy that carries you through your work?

This is my 29th year of teaching in higher education, and one of the things that I have seen firsthand is how social media has really damaged our sense of being human, and of empathy. I feel more than ever that the arts are critical to remind us who we are as human beings. One of the things I said to students on the first day is that this art form will never be replaced by AI. There is something sacred about an audience and actor sharing the same space and the same air. This art form brings us all back together when we need to be reminded we’re humans.

When I first started teaching, social media wasn’t part of our lives. Then I saw how fear started taking over artists because they were so afraid of judgment online. It’s much more challenging today to create a safe space for artists. You have to be really mindful of what you post because artists need the permission to make mistakes or there’ll be no art. Plus, there is no such thing as right or wrong for an artist, but social media makes it feel like there is. I keep wondering: where are we going to be in 10 years, 20 years? How far away are we getting from a human-to-human connection?

I know there are a lot of people outside of the Music Theater program that are interested in auditioning for Great Comet. Do you have anything in particular you’re looking for in those auditions?

I’m always looking for people who did a deep dive into the material. Auditions are nothing but an artist sharing what they would like to share with us. Again, there’s no right or wrong. If this piece interests you, then what music do you want to bring in and share? What helps us see you illuminate something?

Everything in our program is run just like a regular New York audition — it’s open to everyone. It will be what people choose to share, and it will be warm and friendly and involve a very short amount of time in the room. Everybody is on absolutely an equal playing field — that’s really important.

Is there anything else you want to share?

We’re just so happy to be here, and the welcome that we’ve had from students and faculty and staff has surpassed my wildest dreams. To see these students feel in one week that they’re home has been extraordinary. I have heard for years that Oberlin is a magical place and now I understand. It really, really is.

When I was in grad school I was the first woman to get my M.F.A. in directing at Northwestern. There weren’t any women directors professionally for me to look up to. Then Julie Taymor won the first Tony by a woman for directing a musical. I show up here and find out Julie Taymor graduated from Oberlin, and I just went, “If that wasn’t a sign.” Back in the ’90s when she won it — I can’t tell you how pivotal that was. That made me understand it was possible in this art form to have women take the lead. Now, I think her production of Lion King has taken over as the longest-running musical ever — if not, it’s in the top three. That’s extraordinary, and that happened because of whatever she learned here. I respect that and I’m going to try to build some shoes there.