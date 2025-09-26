New Amtrak Trains Highlight Need for American High Speed Rail

Last month, Amtrak unveiled new high-speed trains on the Northeast Corridor, a rail line that connects Boston and Washington, D.C., in conjunction with other commuter networks. These trains, dubbed NextGen Acelas, have maximum operating speeds of 160 miles per hour and boast more capacity than the Acela Express trains previously used for the route (similarly dubbed the Acela by Amtrak). Given the lack of high-speed rail service in the U.S. relative to Europe and East Asia, it’s easy to view these new trains with excitement. However, infrastructure and capacity-related issues along the Northeast Corridor arguably prevent the NextGen Acela from becoming America’s first true high-speed system — an unfortunate reality that reflects the need to invest in a proper national rail network.

Let’s start with the basics: despite being designed to operate at 186 miles per hour, the NextGen Acela is constantly restricted to slower speeds due to aging infrastructure on the Northeast Corridor and can only run at the maximum operating speed for a fraction of the route. Furthermore, Amtrak must share space along the corridor with freight companies and other regional systems, such as New York’s Metro-North Railroad and Philadelphia’s SEPTA commuter rail. Finally, Acela’s average speed of 82 miles per hour is dwarfed by systems used in other countries and hardly conforms to international standards for high-speed service given the constant need to decrease speeds around stations, winding tracks, aging tunnels — such as the 152-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel — and other infrastructural quirks along the century-old Northeast Corridor.

The constraints I have listed add a significant amount of journey time that may not be a factor on the newer (and comparatively straighter) high-speed rail routes built by countries such as China or France. Moreover, both the Acela Express and NextGen Acela trainsets only offer business and first-class seats, similar to the premium seats offered by major airline carriers that upcharge customers for supposedly improved service. In this regard, how could a not-quite high-speed train with no coach class offerings represent an affordable alternative to air travel? While shorter trips on the Acela from New York City to Boston or Washington, D.C., offer similar prices to air travel, longer-distance travel between Boston and Washington, D.C., is slower and more expensive.

Misplaced political commitments — rather than the myth of Amtrak’s managerial incompetence pushed by the current administration — best explain the woes of Acela and the broader Amtrak network — which, with some exceptions, still operates trainsets developed over 50 years ago. The vast majority of federal funding allotted to transportation projects has historically been used for road infrastructure, despite a recent boost to Amtrak funding through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Washington, D.C.’s longstanding focus on prioritizing highways and disputing the effectiveness of rail transit has been buttressed under President Donald Trump’s Department of Transportation, which has cancelled preexisting grants to California’s high-speed rail authority and rescinded support for an exploratory study of high-speed rail in Texas.

In keeping with the partisan rhetoric offered by Trump’s officials, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy labeled California’s ongoing construction of high-speed service between San Francisco and Los Angeles as a “rail fantasy project” and a “bondoogle,” while describing the Texas Project as “a waste of taxpayer funds” in a remarkable testament to the laughable justifications offered by Trump officials as they cancel important government projects. While it may be hard to imagine why our national officials would so willingly cede the future of transit infrastructure to other countries, it easily conforms to the intellectually questionable patterns of decision-making embraced by the Trump administration.

Europe, Asia, and our neighbor across Lake Erie have not waited for us to develop high-speed rail. Since the turn of the century, China has constructed over 20,000 miles of high-speed rail track and has allowed for speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour on several routes. Spain, France, Italy, and several other European countries have developed individual high-speed routes and have planned to create a more interconnected network in the near future. In India, construction on a corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is well underway, and the Canadian government has recently introduced a plan for high-speed service between Toronto and Quebec City with estimated completion in the 2040s. Of course, Japan’s bullet train system — the Shinkansen — has been in operation since 1964.

When designed correctly, high-speed rail in other countries has proven to be fast, affordable, and environmentally sustainable. While the introduction of new trains along the Northeast Corridor may eventually transfer some of these benefits to the U.S., it falls short of creating the national rail system that our elected officials should aspire to. It’s past time for us to build a world-class network that connects urban centers across the country, thereby reducing our reliance on cars and air travel while lowering transportation costs for consumers.