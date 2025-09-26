Oberlin Increases Lobbying Efforts Amid Endowment Tax Debate

Last summer, as Congress debated the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — better known as President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill — Oberlin worked with a group of fellow small colleges to lobby for an endowment tax rate that did not adversely impact them. When the bill finally passed, it included a provision that exempted schools with a student body under 3,000 students from the tax, protecting Oberlin and other similar schools from the increased rate imposed on larger institutions.

As relations between institutions of higher education and both federal and state governments have become increasingly fraught, Oberlin and other liberal arts colleges have been putting more effort into lobbying and government relations. This past year, Oberlin has sent administrators to meet with federal and state lawmakers and hired a lobbying firm to help with their outreach to the Ohio legislature.

“We’ve always been part of organizations that had group lobbying efforts,” President Carmen Twillie Ambar said. “I’ve never in my time at Oberlin hired lobbyists for our school alone. But I think it’s necessary now.”

Proposed changes to the federal endowment tax were especially of concern for Oberlin. The endowment tax, first introduced in 2017, taxes earnings from the endowment: revenue that the College typically uses for their operating budget. During the revision of the federal tax code this year, lawmakers proposed raising the rate substantially, possibly to as high as 21 percent of endowment earnings, up from a previous rate of 1.4 percent.

“We could have been facing anywhere from one million to more in terms of annual tax implications on the endowment,” President Ambar’s Chief of Staff David Hertz said. “And when you talk about those kinds of numbers, that can begin to really impact your endowment. … So we started to talk with our colleagues at other schools, and the concept of a coalition started to emerge.”

Hertz said the coalition of roughly 30 small colleges, including institutions like Grinnell College, Swarthmore College, and Williams College, met frequently over Zoom and developed a plan to make their case to lawmakers. Representatives from the coalition visited Washington, D.C. to speak with Congress members. Hertz went on behalf of Oberlin and met with U.S. Representative Bob Latta, a Republican whose district includes the College.

The coalition’s aim was to show lawmakers that small colleges would be especially hurt by the increased tax. For many small institutions, endowment earnings are their primary source of revenue. These schools use endowment revenue to fund operations, scholarships, and student financial aid, so taxing these earnings could hurt students and make colleges less accessible, the coalition argued.

“We worked really hard to try to make the case that, when it comes to an endowment tax, small liberal arts colleges … shouldn’t be compared to these institutions that have $50 billion endowments,” President Ambar said.

The coalition also stressed the positive economic impact their schools have on the communities that surround them. Many of these schools, like Oberlin, are located in small towns and rural areas where they are a major employer for residents in the surrounding communities and contributor to the local economy.

In part due to lobbying efforts by small colleges, the final tax bill raised the threshold for an endowment tax exemption from 500 to 3,000 students, meaning most small schools are unaffected. The finalized endowment tax bill, which was signed into law July 4, sets an endowment tax rate that ranges from 1.4 to 8 percent of earnings determined by a bracketed system based on the amount in assets per student. The legislation still could affect Oberlin in the future. During the 2024-25 school year Oberlin had a student body of 2,886 — a little over a hundred students short of the 3,000-student exemption threshold. If Oberlin were to exceed 3,000 full-time students, they would be subjected to the tax.

Federal tax legislation is not the only area where Oberlin is making a greater effort to expand communication with policymakers. Hertz said the increased emphasis of “government relations” extends to the federal, state, and local levels.

Within the City of Oberlin, Hertz said his office has made an effort to build stronger relationships with local officials and developed Community Connection, a program that promotes communication between the College and community members. At the state level, the College is making a greater effort in building relationships in Columbus. Oberlin has hired a lobbying group to help with building connections in the statehouse. Additionally, in the past year, Oberlin sent several students to Columbus to represent the school to lawmakers. Hertz and President Ambar also spent a day in the capital, meeting with regional representatives and legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle.

“I wasn’t sure how that was going to go given the current political climate, but I’m really happy to say all of these conversations were productive,” Hertz said. “We didn’t meet with anybody who wasn’t interested in learning more about Oberlin, learning about our students, learning about our mission, and really desiring to meet President Ambar.”

President Ambar similarly said Constituency Day — when legislators met with Oberlin students — was also a success at communicating the College’s mission to lawmakers.

“I thought it was great for [Ohio lawmakers] to meet our students, because when they meet you all, they discover how brilliant you are, how thoughtful you are, how much you are interested in nuance,” she said.

These efforts come at a time when the Republican-controlled legislature has shown increased interest in shaping higher education in Ohio. Last winter, the statehouse’s “bathroom bill” forbade all-gender multi-use bathrooms, which changed Oberlin’s longstanding policies. Last Spring, Senate Bill 1 ended DEI policies in hiring and training at Ohio’s public universities and restricted what topics can be taught in the classroom (SB 1 does not affect Oberlin as a private institution).

Hertz said the College is not concerned with any particular legislation emerging from Columbus at the moment. Rather, the goal of their outreach is to build long-term connections and understanding. He said that while Oberlin has a progressive reputation that may appear at odds with the Republican-controlled state government, there are many areas where their interests are aligned. In particular, he mentioned that Oberlin’s Year of AI Exploration complements the state’s ambitions of developing AI at state institutions.

“Oberlin is an important institution on a national, even international level,” Hertz said. “Our graduates go on to impact the world for good in a number of different ways, from music to medicine to business to culture. In Ohio, we support the state’s economy and growth. … Yes, we’re known as a progressive institution. That’s true, and that’s something to be proud of. But there are areas of common ground, and people of goodwill are interested in exploring that. And I found in our conversations lots of people of goodwill in Columbus.”