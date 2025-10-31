Obies Share Their Halloween Costume Plans

With Halloweekend upon us, it’s finally time for everybody to unveil the outfits they’ve assembled to celebrate the holiday. We have those who’ve been working on their outfit since Nov. 1 (of 2023) and those who plan to throw something together the night of. Regardless of whether they’ve meticulously recreated all of the intricacies of their favorite fictional character’s outfit or they’re more so going for a “Three-Hole Punch Jim” vibe, here are some of the costumes that students have put together.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Peter Green, College first-year:

I’m probably going to try and do Miquella from the Elden Ring DLC. I was going to try and get my best friend to go as Radahn, but he’s just going as Dexter now because he couldn’t actually get the stuff for the costume. I have a much smaller stature compared to my best friend, so I can literally hang around his shoulders and do the same pose that the two are hitting in that boss fight. It would’ve been funny.

Eila Gunn-Duncan, College second-year:

I’m doing a joint costume with my friend. We’re being Calvin and Hobbes. I just love the characters; I read Calvin and Hobbes when I was younger. I’m also going to be a Founding Father. I feel like it’s something people haven’t done. I guess every Halloween I just want to do something innovative and new and maybe people will react to it.

Isadora Rayne, College third-year:

I’m going to be Lucky Smith, and my friend is going to be Nara Smith. The other night, I’m going to be a princess because my girlfriend and I are dressing up as “Beauty and a Beat,” like the Justin Bieber song. I just wanted to do something that not everybody would be doing. My friend and I have won best duo costume at The Grape parties in the past, so we’re probably going to win that one again.

Oliver Hough, College first-year:

I’m dressing in a Greek toga and laurel crown in a group with my Laughter in Literature class. I came up with the idea — because the class does a lot of discussions centered around the Greek symposium, and we always have a discussion leader who’s our “symposiarch.” I thought that it’d be fun to make a class theme costume.

Alex Sanandaji, College third-year:

The only definitive one I have is Curtis Sliwa because he is my stoner GOAT. He has to smoke because of his chronic pain from being shot five times in the back of his yellow taxi. Also, I am thinking of being a lamp because of the way that they bring light, which is a quality I want to embody; I want to make people laugh and brighten every room.

Cleo Martel, College second-year:

I’m feeling really inspired by the copious amounts of roadkill that I see everywhere in Ohio. I want to wear a bunch of different furry things; I’ll draw tire tracks across my arms or legs and then do a ton of fake blood. I think roadkill is really disturbing and the scariest thing I could be. Also, I feel like fur is a good way to stay warm ’cause it’s getting really cold out.

Sam Roberson, Conservatory third-year:

I’m going to be “6/7” from the viral meme and Skrilla song “Doot Doot.” I’m going to get a blank white t-shirt and an extra thick sharpie and write six on the front and seven on the back. I was inspired by my friend who I visited over break, and he had the idea as a joke, but I realized that I didn’t have another costume, so I took it seriously.

Sam Blaisdell, College first-year:

I’m dressing up as Robin. My interest in superheroes peaked again because of the new Superman movie, but also I’ve been noticing a trend where a lot of people have been dressing up as Teen Titans characters; I was talking with a friend from home who’s going as Raven, and I thought I’d be the other bird. Also, I really like Tim Drake. You should publish that.