L’amant Showcases Talent, Lacks Direction

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Oberlin Opera Theater began their run of L’amant anonyme by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The composer’s sole surviving opera, it tells the story of a young widow, Léontine, who has been receiving gifts and letters from the eponymous “anonymous lover” — her close friend, Valcour.

The production design itself was stunning. The set and costumes were elegant and richly detailed, grounding the story in its 18th-century charm while maintaining a sense of freshness and whimsy. Notably, this production incorporated additional material by the composer — including a violin concerto, played by Conservatory second-year Michael Lawrence Smith with overwhelming grace and control, and an art song — to extend the runtime. These additions were tastefully chosen, as well as entertaining, and worked beautifully. The orchestra, led by maestro Kelly Kuo, was excellent throughout, bringing vibrancy, clarity, and emotional depth to Bologne’s score.

L’amant anonyme also features several standout performances from student performers. As the widow Léontine, Conservatory third-year Amelia Reines and double-degree fourth-year Amelia Friess both give stellar performances. Reines sang the role with a rich, expertly controlled voice that filled Hall Auditorium with ease, while Friess brought a similar warmth and depth to her portrayal. Her dynamic control and emotional nuance made Léontine’s inner conflict especially moving.

Opposite Léontine is the anonymous lover himself, Valcour, portrayed by Conservatory second-years Isaiah Gallegos and Venus Minaya. Both had wonderful chemistry with their respective Léontines, blending their voices magnificently. Gallegos especially enlivened his performance with playful, campy characterization, while Minaya’s expressive acting lent depth to the more dramatic moments.

Perhaps the standout role in the entire opera is that of Dorothee, Léontine’s friend and confidant. Conservatory second-year Drucilla Dumas and fourth-year Kailey Pritchard were scene-stealers every time they stepped onstage. Pritchard’s fully realized, almost melodramatic interpretation — down to the timing of her gestures and even her walk — was absolutely spectacular, while Dumas’ resonant mezzo-soprano voice made for a compelling and sweeter portrayal of the character. Their comedy was matched by Ophemon, Valcour’s companion and Dorothee’s lover, portrayed by double-degree third-year Maverick Williams and second-year Brandon Jueng Phillips. Both had excellent chemistry with their respective Dorothees and bounded around stage with expert physical comedy.

Though featured less prominently, the newlywed couple Jeanette and Colin brought warmth and charm to the ensemble. Jeanette, portrayed by Conservatory third-year Selkie Liu and double-degree third-year Natalia Locilento, was sung and acted with grace and wit. Liu’s light yet powerful voice cascaded effortlessly through the hall, while Locilento’s sparkling chemistry and strong acting made her scenes thoroughly engaging. Colin, played by double-degree second-year Ilan Balzac and Conservatory first-year Yifan Luo, was portrayed with sweetness and sincerity. Both complemented their respective Jeanettes beautifully, and Luo’s performance marked an especially impressive Oberlin Opera Theater debut.

Despite the stellar performances of the cast, L’amant anonyme has significant pitfalls. From a storytelling perspective, this is a quintessential Classical-era comedy filled with secret identities and hidden desires. The production delivers moments of genuine humor and campy charm, yet it lacks a true driving force to propel the plot forward. The central question, “When will Valcour reveal himself?” unfolds with few obstacles or hijinks to sustain the tension, leaving the narrative to feel more like a waiting game than a romp. Additionally, the alternation between musical movements sung in the original French and spoken dialogue translated into English also creates a somewhat uneven rhythm, occasionally pulling the audience out of the world of the opera.

Furthermore, most of the staging often felt very static, with singers positioned downstage, facing the audience, and delivering arias with minimal movement. This lack of dynamic direction undercut the liveliness that the music and story suggest. When the production did embrace motion — most notably in a delightful group dance sequence — the stage came alive with energy and cohesion, showing how a bit more physicality could have enhanced the entire performance. That same sense of playfulness and spatial awareness should have extended throughout in order to match the opera’s wit and romantic intrigue.

That being said, L’amant is still a show worth seeing. The love and dedication poured into every fiber of this show is apparent from the costuming to the performances, and audiences are sure to enjoy it. While the production’s pacing and stage direction occasionally left something to be desired, L’amant anonyme ultimately succeeds as a celebration of Saint-Georges’ long-overlooked genius. With its plethora of strong performances, elegant stage and costume design, and superb musicianship, Oberlin Opera Theater offers a thoughtful and charming revival of a work that deserves far more recognition in the operatic canon. You can still see L’amant anonyme tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in Hall Auditorium.