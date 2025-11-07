‘Bugonia’ Furthers Yorgos Lanthimos’ Strange Visions

Fans of Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos rejoiced at the announcement that the acclaimed director would be returning with an Emma Stone collaboration in his new black comedy tackling aliens conspiracy and corporate greed, Bugonia (2025). The film, which was released late this October, is a remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, though Lanthimos diverges from the original in his interpretation.

Lanthimos has, in his highly productive past decade, sharpened his trademark absurdist cynicism against the grindstone of a wide variety of genres. In doing so, he’s established himself as a heavy-weight auteur capable of crafting award-season darlings while still maintaining the bold spirit of his audacity.

Bugonia marks Lanthimos’ fourth consecutive film working with Stone, and by now the pair seem to have honed the process of their artistic collaboration to a precise and deadly point. Stone stars as Michelle Fuller, the prototypical cutthroat She-EO of a pharmaceutical company who marches the halls of her pristine corporate headquarters atop red Louboutins, shining bright with a botox-ed and perfectly calibrated smile for all her underling employees to see.

Over on the other side of town we find Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemmons), an erratic conspiracy theorist holed up in the dilapidated remains of his family home. Teddy, who works in packaging at Michelle’s company, is convinced that Michelle is an alien from the Andromeda galaxy bent on ruling and enslaving humanity — and it is his duty to put a stop to her. He is supported in his efforts by his younger, neurodivergent cousin Don, played by the 19-year-old Aidan Delbis in his debut role. He lacks Teddy’s conviction but is nonetheless eager to prove himself to the “human resistance” cause.

The two undertake extensive preparations to abduct Michelle and save humanity, including calisthenics, chemical castration, and the purchase of twin Jennifer Anniston masks from Party City. Michelle’s world and theirs collide when they seize her outside her home in a slapstick rough-and-tumble fight scene (cheekily set to Chappel Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”) and chain her to a cot in their basement.

From there, the film unfolds, for a time, within the familiar beats of a hostage movie. Michelle employs every octave of her ultra-artificial corporate pathos to convince Teddy to release her, while Teddy grows increasingly belligerent at her refusal to admit her supposed extraterrestrial origins with any satisfying authenticity.

In its dealings with Teddy’s paranoia, Bugonia bears thematic similarity to recent films like Eddington (2025), also starring Stone, that attempt to shine a light down dark rabbit holes of misinformation. Teddy is a bonafide tinfoil hat rejector of traditional media outlets and general common sense, who makes smug remarks about the necessity of “doing his own research.” Though occasionally doubtful of his methods, Don accepts his cousin’s deranged worldview out of blind love for him.

But Bugonia is more than merely an anti-echo chamber manifesto. Its paranoia transcends partisan politics and becomes something cosmic and existential. When human beings exact such widespread destruction upon each other and the world, do we cease to be ourselves? The ending twist — the reveal that Michelle is indeed an alien of Andromedan origin — is then hardly out of left field. Tell anyone the premise of Bugonia and the first question you’ll get is, “Well, is she?”

It is, after all, a Lanthimos film, and in many ways Bugonia feels like a crystallization of the director’s neurosis in its most literal form. Stilted dialogue, awkward silences, misexpressed affection, and inexplicable cruelty — his films often feel populated entirely by alien beings who struggle to articulate themselves within the confines of normal human behavior.

But maybe it’s the other way around. Maybe it’s his characters who are the normal ones and Lanthimos the alien — watching them suffer from his Andromedon spaceship up in the sky, performing strange and twisted experiments on them to see how they will react in order to determine whether humanity is really worth saving.

The alien empress may say no, but I think Lanthimos disagrees. The word ‘bugonia’ refers to an ancient Greek belief that bees, admired by both Michelle and Teddy for their tenacity, can spawn spontaneously from within rotting animal carcasses. Human beings may be a degenerate species of “sick apes,” as Michelle accuses Teddy of being, but Lanthimos imbues his human characters with such chutzpah that one has no choice but to appreciate their often misguided — and always cutthroat — verve, even in the face of horror.