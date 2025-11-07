Neuro-Oncologist Gives Lecture on How Music Shapes Brain, Impacts Health

Earlier this week, Herbert Newton, MD, FAAN, presented a lecture titled “The Neurobiology of Music.” From tracing back the origins of music, to debunking the myth that one side of the brain is responsible for creativity and the other for logic, to revealing differences in certain brain regions of musicians versus non-musicians, Dr. Newton dove into the intricate relationship between music and the brain.

As a neuro-oncologist and the medical director of the Brain Tumor Center at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Dr. Newton found a way to integrate his professional and academic background with his love for classic rock. He explained that when his son started playing guitar, it was clear that he was gifted and would go on to become a professional musician. It was then that Dr. Newton started taking bass guitar lessons to support his son, and now, a couple decades later, he’s still playing. This sparked his interest in examining how the brain responds to music.

“Why is our brain so good at [analyzing] music?” Dr. Newton asked. “I looked into the neurological basis of that … and ended up publishing a huge chapter in a book [Creativity and Innovation Among Science and Art called “The Neurology of creativity: Focus on music”] … It’s a side topic that I’ve gotten very interested in, and it’s been a fun thing to do over the years.”

After extensive research in the field, Dr. Newton has published several articles and book chapters on the topic, as well as given lectures to various universities on the neurobiology of music. When he met Bobby Ferrazza, professor of Jazz Guitar, the two discussed bringing a lecture to Oberlin. Ferrazza hoped that the lecture would be a first step in integrating music and neuroscience into one curriculum at Oberlin.

“I felt for a long time that [teaching this topic at] Oberlin would be a great opportunity to try to have a focus for Conservatory students on how … the brain functions when we practice,” he said. “In other words: How do we [strengthen neuronal] connections [through practicing music?]”

Dr. Newton’s guest lecture brought in a crowd of community members, professors, and College and Conservatory students in various fields of study. He introduced the lecture with a paleo-archaeology and sociobiology lens of music, noting evidence of prehistoric bone flutes that date back to around 40,000 years ago. He then discussed Charles Darwin’s concept of musical protolanguage, which posited that primitive song-like communications systems may have been a precursor to meaningful human language.

“Everything is still very theoretical,” Dr. Newton said. “It’s very, very difficult to prove this kind of stuff because we’re talking about evolutionary ideas that came about through the evolution of speech that happened over four or five million years ago.”

Incorporating sections into his lecture that would resonate with the diverse backgrounds of attendees, Dr. Newton went in depth about relevant music terminology, as well as regions and pathways of the brain that are activated when listening to and playing music. Ferrazza commented that the lecture appealed to a wide audience, noting the range of questions that attendees were asking throughout the lecture.

“I was really interested to see such an interesting cross-section of people today,” he said. “That was actually eye-opening for me and also inspiring. If we were able to do things in the future on a more regular basis, whether it’s with a class or just more lectures and discussions, hopefully we could address the things that people are interested in.”

While some attendees were interested in the neurological mechanisms, others were curious about applications in music therapy and the clinical world. Dr. Newton spoke on the therapeutic implications of how music interacts with brain circuitry, as well as the rising interest and research focusing on the benefits of music therapy.

“Every major cancer center around the country is supposed to have some music therapy,” he said. “It’s a verified approach that has been proven at numerous clinical trials and helps cancer patients [and] other types of neurological patients a lot … It’s offered to selective patients that have anxiety, depression, trouble with chemotherapy, [and/or] trouble tolerating other therapies.”

Karen Jaynes, an integrative health professional who attended the lecture, commented on its applicability to her practice of mindfulness, meditation, and somatic healing.

“It validates a lot of the things that I have seen and used with music with clients and patients in my life,” she said. “As a musician, it validates how I feel in music, whether I’m performing, creating, or innovating. What it shows to me as a professional is promise that the continuing use of integrative methodologies and practices in medicine is extremely relevant.”

Ferrazza noted his excitement for future directions that education on the neurobiology of music might take, especially for students at Oberlin.

“If we had an opportunity for [music students] to really get … what they’re trying to accomplish when they go into a practice room, not only would they be better off for it, but we would be better off for it as a Conservatory,” Ferrazza said.